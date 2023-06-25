Cubs starter Marcus Stroman leaves London game with blister on finger

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman left Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning with a blister on his right index finger.

Stroman entered the game with an NL-best 2.28 ERA and was 7-0 in his last seven starts going into the series finale in London.

Stroman was pulled with one out in the fourth after Paul Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead 5-4 on a sharp single that scored Tommy Edman.

He allowed nine hits and six runs, all earned, to go with two strikeouts and a walk.