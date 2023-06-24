Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month

Associated PressJun 24, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

BALTIMORE — This year’s Home Run Derby now has a hometown favorite: Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez is in.

Rodríguez, who finished second last year in the event to Juan Soto, said Friday it’s a no-brainer to participate in front of his home fans. The All-Star game is July 11 in Seattle, with the Home Run Derby the previous day.

“This probably will never happen again in my career – being able to do that for them at the home field definitely will be something that I’m looking forward to,” Rodríguez said before Friday night’s game at Baltimore.

Rodríguez won Rookie of the Year honors last year and helped Seattle make the postseason. The talented outfielder hit 81 homers in the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, although he lost to Soto in the final.

“I know LA was cool. I enjoyed it,” Rodríguez said. “But being able to be at home and put on a show for the Mariners’ fans, I know it’s going to be really exciting.”

He’s set to become the first Seattle player to participate in the Derby back-to-back years since Ken Griffey Jr. did it from 1997-99, winning in 1998 and 1999. And while it’s still early in his career, the 22-year-old Rodríguez seems well on his way to being the face of the Mariners’ franchise for a while. Rodríguez began a $209.3 million, 12-year contract with Seattle this season. It could be worth $469.6 million over 17 years if he wins two MVP awards.

Rodríguez recently became the second-fastest player to reach 40 homers and 40 steals for his career, doing it in 200 games.

Boston Red Sox recall infielder Bobby Dalbec and left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester

Associated PressJun 24, 2023, 2:04 PM EDT
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CHICAGO — The Boston Red Sox recalled infielder Bobby Dalbec and left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Boston also placed infielder Pablo Reyes on the 10-day injured list before the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. Reyes, who is batting .303 in 27 games this season, has an abdominal strain.

Reyes left Thursday’s 6-0 loss at Minnesota in the fourth inning after also experiencing abdominal soreness earlier this week.

“It’s just sore, and we don’t want to take a chance,” manager Alex Cora said.

Pitchers Brandon Walter and Tayler Scott were sent down after Thursday’s 6-0 loss at Minnesota. Scott was acquired in a trade with the Dodgers for cash before the series finale against the Twins.

Dalbec, who turns 28 next week, is batting .182 (2 for 11) in eight games with the Red Sox this year. He is hitting .296 with 18 homers and 42 RBIs in 54 games with Worcester.

Dalbec, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, set career highs with 25 homers and 78 RBIs for Boston in 2021.

“He’s been working hard to get better,” Cora said. “In this business, you’re one injury away from coming up here and then contribute. So he’s here right now and hopefully he’s in the right frame of mind and whenever he gets a shot, just go ahead and keep doing the things you were doing in Triple-A.”

The 25-year-old Murphy made his big league debut on June 7. He has struck out over six scoreless innings in two appearances with Boston.