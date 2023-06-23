Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr elected to start in MLB All-Star Game

Associated PressJun 23, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

Ohtani led the AL with 2,646,307 votes and make his third straight All-Star start at designated hitter. He also was the American League’s starting pitcher in 2021.

Acuña led all players with 3,082,600 ballots and was elected to start for the fourth time. Acuña topped the NL for the third straight year, while Ohtani received the second-most votes of any player.

The pair were chosen under rules that began last year and give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began May 31 and ended Thursday. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from noon EDT on Monday to noon EDT on June 29. Votes from the first phase do not carry over.

An individual can vote once per 24-hour period.

Remaining starters will be announced on June 29. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed on July 2.

AL finalists:

Catcher: Jonah Heim, Adley Rutschman

First Base: Yandy Díaz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Second Base: Whit Merrifield, Marcus Semien

Third Base: Matt Chapman, Josh Jung

Shortstop: Bo Bichette, Corey Seager

Outfield: Yordan Alvarez, Randy Arozarena, Adolis García, Aaron Judge, Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Trout

NL finalists:

Catcher: Sean Murphy, Will Smith

First Base: Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson

Second Base: Ozzie Albies, Luis Arraez

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Austin Riley

Shortstop: Orlando Arcia, Francisco Lindor

Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, J.D. Martinez

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Michael Harris II

New York Mets to play Philadelphia Phillies in London in 2024

Associated PressJun 23, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
1 Comment

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play a two-game series in London next season as MLB takes another rivalry abroad.

League commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the June 8-9 games at London Stadium on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

“We think our game is at its best when we have traditional rivals playing and we want to show the fans here in London the very best form of baseball,” Manfred said.

The first MLB series in the British capital – and in Europe – featured the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in 2019.

“We want to show our best when we come someplace special like London. We do regard London to be special – of strategic importance to us,” Manfred said.

The Mets-Phillies series had been widely reported earlier, though league officials held off on an announcement until the eve of the Cardinals-Cubs series.

Manfred spoke at a news conference Friday before Cardinals and Cubs players worked out on the artificial turf at the home of Premier League soccer club West Ham.

The Yankees are lobbying to play in Paris in 2025. The league hasn’t confirmed the French capital yet, but the players’ association signed off on MLB holding a game in Paris in 2025 as part of last year’s collective bargaining agreement.

“We are in the process of working on Paris in 2025,” Manfred said in response to a question from a French journalist. “We’re not at the point where we’re going to make a commitment or make a formal announcement but it is in the planning stages and was part of the general program that was laid out in the basic agreement.”