Surging Cubs race past reeling Pirates 8-0 to spoil touted prospect Henry Davis’ MLB debut

Associated PressJun 20, 2023, 11:16 AM EDT
Dansby Swanson
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs believe they’re starting to turn things around. The bounces that went against them for much of a miserable six-week stretch are now going their way.

The whims of Mother Nature included, apparently.

Drew Smyly gave up three hits in five innings, Mike Tauchman hit a two-run single during a brief downpour and the surging Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 on Monday night to spoil the major-league debut of former top pick Henry Davis.

Smyly (7-4) worked around five walks to win his second straight start following a three-game losing streak. He also watched from the safety of the dugout during the top of the second when the skies opened at the same time his teammates were beginning to get to Pirates rookie starter Osvaldo Bido (0-1).

Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with two outs as the rain intensified. Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin went out to talk to Bido, with several Pittsburgh players appearing to plead with the umpires to stop the game until the weather cleared.

Instead, they played on, and Tauchman followed by lacing a single through the raindrops into center field to score Christopher Morel and Yan Gomes. Nico Hoerner’s single to center scored Miles Mastrobuoni and the Cubs led 3-0.

And while Bido settled down – retiring 12 of 13 at one point – to strike out seven in six innings in his second major-league start, his bobble in the rain made sure the Cubs had all the offense Smyly and three relievers would require.

“I definitely got the better half of that rain,” Smyly said. “I mean, their guy had to kind of wear it. It looked pretty heavy for a little bit.”

By the time Smyly went out for the bottom of the second, the skies had cleared and Chicago was firmly in control even on a night when Smyly didn’t have his best stuff. The 34-year-old left-hander tied a career-high with five walks, set nine years ago while pitching for Detroit.

Still, he didn’t need to be sharp to take advantage of a Pittsburgh offense that is struggling to generate much of anything. The Pirates managed just five hits – one of them a double by Davis in his first major-league at-bat – and left the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings when the game was still in doubt.

Pittsburgh has dropped seven straight, four of them to the Cubs.

Chicago, meanwhile, has won eight of 10 to nudge back into a muddled NL Central race.

“There’s a lot of veterans on our team and they realize it’s a marathon, it’s a long race,” Smyly said. “You’re going to have slumps, you’re going to have stretches that things aren’t going your way. But it’s been really nice to see how we turned it around.”

Having Tauchman delivering at the top of the lineup helps. A day after hitting his first home run for the Cubs, Tauchman went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs. Tauchman is hitting .387 (12 for 31) since being moved to the leadoff spot.

“Our offense has started going (because of) his presence up there,” Chicago manager David Ross said. “Just a calm bat. He’s got some experience. He, you know, feels like he controls the strike zone really well, works the count and you know, he’s a smart base runner.”

DAVIS ARRIVES

The Pirates are hoping Davis – the top pick in the 2021 amateur draft – will help provide a boost to an offense that entered Monday in the bottom half of the league in runs and home runs.

The 23-year-old hit 11 homers in 51 games in the minors this season, earning a promotion to the majors after less than two weeks at Triple-A Indianapolis.

He received a warm ovation when he was introduced leading off the third inning, the roar from a crowd that included his parents and his high school baseball coach grew louder when he turned on a 92 mph sinker from Smyly and smoked it over third base. The ball caromed off a railing in left field, giving Davis time to make it to second.

“Honestly, I felt pretty comfortable,” Davis said. “I worked really hard for this. I really trust my approach, whether it’s spring training or whatever level. Just try to have a good at-bat, help the team win.”

Something that hasn’t happened much of late. Davis ended up stranded at third after the double, symbolic of a night when Pittsburgh left 10 men on.

UP NEXT

The series continues on Tuesday. Chicago’s Marcus Stroman (8-4, 2.45 ERA) will go for his seventh straight win against Pittsburgh’s Johan Oviedo (3-6, 4.40).

MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field next June honoring Willie Mays

Associated PressJun 20, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Major League Baseball will stage a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2024, between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 10,800-seat stadium, opened in 1910, is the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. and a National Historic Site. The stadium was home to the Birmingham Black Barons from 1924-60.

The game will honor Hall of Famer Willie Mays, a Birmingham native who began his professional career with the team in 1948.

MLB said Tuesday it is staging the game around the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas in 1865. There also will be a Double-A game at the ballpark between the Birmingham Barons and Montgomery Biscuits of the Southern League on June 18.

St. Louis will be the home team for the June 20 game, scheduled to start shortly after 7 p.m. EDT and to be televised nationally on Fox. Period uniforms will be used relating to the Negro Leagues history of San Francisco and St. Louis.

“The legacy of the Negro Leagues and its greatest living player, Willie Mays, is one of excellence and perseverance,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing the stories of the Negro Leagues throughout this event next year.”

Mays, 92, is generally considered baseball’s greatest living player. After playing with Birmingham, he signed with the New York Giants and was voted the 1951 National League Rookie of the Year as the Giants won the NL pennant.

A World Series champion with the Giants in 1954, Mays was a 24-time All-Star, tied with Stan Musial for second-most behind Hank Aaron’s 25. Mays won the 1954 major league batting title and was voted NL MVP in 1954 and 1965.

“I can’t believe it. I never thought I’d see in my lifetime a Major League Baseball game being played on the very field where I played baseball as a teenager,” Mays said in a statement. “It has been 75 years since I played for the Birmingham Black Barons at Rickwood Field, and to learn that my Giants and the Cardinals will play a game there and honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues and all those who came before them is really emotional for me. We can’t forget what got us here and that was the Negro Leagues for so many of us.”

MLB will work with the City of Birmingham and Friends of Rickwood to renovate the ballpark, the home of the minor league Barons from 1910-1961, 1964-65, 1981-87. The Barons have played since 2013 at Regions Field, about 3 miles away, and shift one game annually to Rickwood in a tribute to the team’s history.