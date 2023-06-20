Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0

Luis Arraez went 5 for 5 again to raise his batting average to .400, and Jorge Soler homered as the streaking Miami Marlins routed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Monday night.

Jon Berti had three hits and Jesús Sánchez doubled twice for the Marlins, who won their fifth straight game and finished with 19 hits – their most since getting 21 on June 1 last year in the opener of a doubleheader at Colorado. Miami improved to a season-best 11 games over .500 at 42-31.

“This is fun because we’re winning and everybody gets hits,” Arraez said. “I’m excited for this team. When we get to the clubhouse, we are a family.”

It was the second time in his past three games that Arraez went 5 for 5, following an 0-for-15 slide that dropped his average to .378. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the fourth major leaguer since 1900 to have three five-hit games in a calendar month, joining three Hall of Famers: George Sisler (August 1921), Ty Cobb (July 1922) and Dave Winfield (June 1984).

“Anytime you’re mentioned with Ty Cobb, that’s pretty special,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “The way he’s doing it, up the middle, when we need it. A blowout game or non-blowout game. It’s special.”

Arraez has 102 hits in 67 games played, the second-fastest player to 100 in Marlins history. Dee Strange-Gordon reached the century mark in 65 games in 2015.

Arraez’s fifth single, a line drive to left field with the base loaded, scored two and highlighted a five-run seventh. The crowd of 12,226 gave Arraez a standing ovation before the at-bat and chanted “Louie! Louie! Louie!” and “MVP! MVP! MVP!” once he reached first base.

“My hair stood up. I had to step away and take a deep breath,” Arraez said. “I thank the fans who have come to support us and hopefully they will continue to do so.”

No big league player has batted .400 for a full season since Ted Williams hit .406 for the Boston Red Sox in 1941.

Bo Bichette had two hits for the Blue Jays, shut out for the first time this season. Bichette also reached 100 hits with his leadoff single in the ninth.

Soler’s two-run homer and Garrett Cooper’s RBI single in the third put Miami ahead 3-0. Soler drove a breaking pitch from starter José Berríos to left-center for his 21st homer.

The Marlins padded their lead on Soler’s sacrifice fly and Sánchez’s RBI groundout in the fourth.

With a huge lead, Schumaker pinch-hit for Arraez with rookie Jacob Amaya in the eighth. Amaya singled and drove in Miami’s final run.

“Obviously, 19 hits and 11 runs is a lot, but we’re going to enjoy this one tonight and be back ready again to hopefully put together another good day at the plate (Tuesday),” Berti said.

Starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing threw four scoreless innings in a bullpen game for Miami. Hoeing allowed three hits and struck out a career-high five.

Huascar Brazobán (1-1) followed and got the next six outs. He gave up one single.

Berríos (7-5) was lifted after the fourth. The right-hander permitted five runs and eight hits in his shortest outing of the season. He walked one and struck out four.

“They made him work. He threw a lot of pitches,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “The execution just wasn’t quite there, either with the fastball or breaking ball. Good lineup and they’re playing well right now.”

HOEING’S ESCAPE

The Blue Jays threatened in the fourth, when Daulton Varsho and Bichette singled to start the inning. But then Berti, who also played goalie in youth hockey leagues, began a 5-4-3 double play on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s hard smash to third clocked at 114 mph off the bat. Hoeing struck out Spencer Horwitz to end the inning.

“Ice hockey goalie, that’s what it felt like,” Berti said. “That’s one of the reasons I like third base. It kind of reminds me of my ice hockey goalie days. Everything is hit fast at you and you have to react. That’s kind of what I did there.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Blue Jays recalled C Tyler Heineman and RHP Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned Bowden Francis to the same minor league club. Thornton relieved Berríos and threw two scoreless innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Alejandro Kirk (left hand laceration) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Kirk was hit by a pitch Sunday against Texas and the cut didn’t heal enough for a shorter absence.

Marlins: CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (turf toe) worked out and the expectation is he will begin a rehab assignment later in the week.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.31 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Tuesday against RHP Eury Pérez (4-1, 1.80).

Votto homers, hits 2-run single in return to Reds’ lineup after 10-month absence

CINCINNATI (AP) Joey Votto homered and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in his return to the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup after a 10-month absence that followed an operation to repair his left biceps and rotator cuff.

The 39-year-old hit sixth and played first base Monday night in a series opener against Colorado in the first big league game since Aug. 16. The 2010 NL MVP hit a 104.4 mph lineout to center in the second inning, then drove a first-pitch, belt-high fastball from Austin Gomber in the fifth. The 102 mph drive landed about a dozen rows into the right-field seats and put the Reds ahead 3-1.

After circling the bases on his 343rd home run, Votto emerged from the Reds dugout for a curtain call, wearing a celebratory Viking helmet and cape. He had not homered since last Aug. 6 against Milwaukee’s Jake McGee.

Votto’s two-run single to center off Jake Bird, grounded at 108.7 mph, put the Reds ahead 5-4 in the sixth.

Votto was greeted with a standing ovation when he walked to the plate in the second inning and took off his helmet and waved to the crowd, then tapped it against his heart.

Kevin Newman homered leading off the bottom of the first on Gomber’s fourth pitch and Nick Senzel hit a solo homer in the second, his first home run since returning Friday from an IL stint caused by right knee irritation.

Cincinnati entered with an eight-game winning streak, its longest since 2012.

“I feel much more like myself,” Votto said. “I’m back to full health. Ten months is a long rehab. If I’m going to rejoin a winning ballclub, my responsibility is to be up to speed with them.”

Votto had surgery on Aug. 19, ending a season in which he hit .205 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. At the time of the operation, the Reds said they expected the six-time All-Star back by opening day.

He made his spring training debut on March 12 and hit .182 with one double and one RBI in eight games, then was put on the 10-day injured list and sent to Triple-A Louisville for a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. Votto hit .184 with one homer and five RBIs through April 14, then was put on the 60-day IL in May 4.

He rejoined Louisville on June 3 and hit .182 with two homers and six RBIs in 12 additional games through Sunday with the Bats. Cincinnati activated him from the IL on Monday and placed right-hander Hunter Greene on the 15-day IL with right hip pain, a move retroactive to Sunday.

Reds manager David Bell said Votto will play often, but it will be a day-to-day decision based on matchups.

In the final season of a $251.5 million, 12-year contract, Votto is among 20 players with 8,000 or more plate appearances to hit .297 or better with an on-base percentage of at least .400 (.412) and a slugging percentage of at least .500 (.513).

He joins a team that began the night with a 37-35 record, a half-game behind Milwaukee in the NL Central. The Reds have made the playoffs just once since 2013, when the postseason was expanded to 16 teams for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“I’ve been witness to the culture in this clubhouse,” Votto said. “Things are changing for the better.”

Greene, a 23-year-old right-hander, is 2-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 starts with 100 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings

Right-hander Kevin Herget was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Votto on the 40-man roster.

