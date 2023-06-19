Votto homers, hits 2-run single in return to Reds’ lineup after 10-month absence

Associated PressJun 19, 2023, 10:46 PM EDT
Getty Images
CINCINNATI (AP) Joey Votto homered and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in his return to the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup after a 10-month absence that followed an operation to repair his left biceps and rotator cuff.

The 39-year-old hit sixth and played first base Monday night in a series opener against Colorado in the first big league game since Aug. 16. The 2010 NL MVP hit a 104.4 mph lineout to center in the second inning, then drove a first-pitch, belt-high fastball from Austin Gomber in the fifth. The 102 mph drive landed about a dozen rows into the right-field seats and put the Reds ahead 3-1.

After circling the bases on his 343rd home run, Votto emerged from the Reds dugout for a curtain call, wearing a celebratory Viking helmet and cape. He had not homered since last Aug. 6 against Milwaukee’s Jake McGee.

Votto’s two-run single to center off Jake Bird, grounded at 108.7 mph, put the Reds ahead 5-4 in the sixth.

Votto was greeted with a standing ovation when he walked to the plate in the second inning and took off his helmet and waved to the crowd, then tapped it against his heart.

Kevin Newman homered leading off the bottom of the first on Gomber’s fourth pitch and Nick Senzel hit a solo homer in the second, his first home run since returning Friday from an IL stint caused by right knee irritation.

Cincinnati entered with an eight-game winning streak, its longest since 2012.

“I feel much more like myself,” Votto said. “I’m back to full health. Ten months is a long rehab. If I’m going to rejoin a winning ballclub, my responsibility is to be up to speed with them.”

Votto had surgery on Aug. 19, ending a season in which he hit .205 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. At the time of the operation, the Reds said they expected the six-time All-Star back by opening day.

He made his spring training debut on March 12 and hit .182 with one double and one RBI in eight games, then was put on the 10-day injured list and sent to Triple-A Louisville for a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. Votto hit .184 with one homer and five RBIs through April 14, then was put on the 60-day IL in May 4.

He rejoined Louisville on June 3 and hit .182 with two homers and six RBIs in 12 additional games through Sunday with the Bats. Cincinnati activated him from the IL on Monday and placed right-hander Hunter Greene on the 15-day IL with right hip pain, a move retroactive to Sunday.

Reds manager David Bell said Votto will play often, but it will be a day-to-day decision based on matchups.

In the final season of a $251.5 million, 12-year contract, Votto is among 20 players with 8,000 or more plate appearances to hit .297 or better with an on-base percentage of at least .400 (.412) and a slugging percentage of at least .500 (.513).

He joins a team that began the night with a 37-35 record, a half-game behind Milwaukee in the NL Central. The Reds have made the playoffs just once since 2013, when the postseason was expanded to 16 teams for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“I’ve been witness to the culture in this clubhouse,” Votto said. “Things are changing for the better.”

Greene, a 23-year-old right-hander, is 2-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 starts with 100 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings

Right-hander Kevin Herget was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Votto on the 40-man roster.

Schwarber’s 20th homer propels Phillies to 3-2 victory over the A’s, series sweep

Associated PressJun 19, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT
Kyle Schwarber
. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
OAKLAND, Calif. — Kyle Schwarber opened the game with his 20th home run and added an RBI single among his three hits to lead the sizzling Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Phillies swept the three-game series and have won six in a row. The A’s lost their fifth in a row after a six-game win streak and were swept in a series for the 10th time this year.

Former Athletic Cristian Pache doubled twice and scored two runs for the Phillies. Aledmys Diaz homered for the A’s against reliever Matt Strahm. Oakland scored another run in the eighth off Jose Alvarado before Yunior Marte struck out the side in the ninth and recorded his first career save. Craig Kimbrel was not available after pitching in three of the four previous games.

Zack Wheeler (6-4) pitched six shutout innings to continue a dominating run by the rotation that has fueled the team’s run of 13 wins in the past 15 games. In that span the starters have a 1.74 ERA with three homers, all allowed by Aaron Nola.

The run also began a day after Phillies manager Rob Thomson moved Schwarber from the fifth spot in the order to leadoff hoping the designated hitter could escape a season-long slump and spark the team as he did last season from that spot.

Schwarber had 13 homers in his first 56 games but was hitting .160 when Thomson made the change. In 16 games at leadoff Schwarber is batting .270 with a 1.061 OPS. He hit his seventh homer of the span on the game’s fourth pitch, from rookie left-hander Hogan Harris, to left field, for a 409-footer the opposite way.

Thomson said that kind of start can have an effect on both teams.

“It just brings energy into our dugout and puts the other guys on their heels a little bit,” Thomson said. “I think there’s a fear factor there when he steps to the plate, first hitter of the game, and puts the other team on guard.”

Schwarber said he doesn’t have a dramatic answer to why he started surging when he changed positions in the lineup.

“I wish I didn’t start slow, but that’s just the reality of it,” he said. “I think it’s just the continuous work you put in each and every day to be prepared. I’m a big believer that hitting is a feeling. You can do all the mechanical things, but you also have to go out there and be ready to compete when the game starts.”

Harris buckled down after allowing the homer, keeping the Phillies off the board again until the fifth, when Pache hit a two-out double. Schwarber dropped a well-placed single down the right-field line to score Pache. Harris (2-1) took his first big-league loss.

Pache hit another double in the eighth inning, against Shintaro Fujinami, and scored on a Trea Turner single that gave the Phillies a 3-1 lead. The A’s trimmed it to 3-2 in the bottom half when pinch-hitter Esteury Ruiz doubled and Carlos Perez also came off the bench and hit an RBI single.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay did not sound down after his young team was swept, saying, “We really had a chance to win all three games against a contending team. They were in the World Series last year.”

BIG DRAW

Father’s Day and an aloha shirt giveaway helped the A’s draw 24,326 fans to the Coliseum, their third-largest home crowd this season. They have averaged just under 10,000 per game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez had some residual swelling in his left wrist a day after being hit by a Ruiz comebacker in the fourth inning of Saturday’s 4-2, 12-inning victory. Thomson said X-rays were negative and he expects Sanchez to take his next turn Friday night against the Mets.

UP NEXT

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (1-2), who has a 0.90 ERA in three June starts, faces the visiting Braves in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night. Also Tuesday, the A’s open a three-game series in Cleveland behind right-hander Luis Medina (1-6).