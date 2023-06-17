India homers, Cincinnati Reds push winning streak to seven games with 10-3 win over Houston Astros

Associated PressJun 17, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

HOUSTON – The Cincinnati Reds fully embrace their underdog status after losing 100 games just a year ago.

But if these red hot Reds keep playing this well, it’s going to be difficult to continue to see them as underdogs.

Jonathan India hit a two-run homer and Will Benson had three hits and two RBIs to power the surging Reds to a 10-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The victory extends Cincinnati’s winning streak to seven games. It’s the first time the Reds have won seven in a row since June 2018, and it’s the longest active winning streak in the majors.

“We’re showing the world right now who we are and how we play and the brand we play,” India said. “So all I can say is that we’re going to keep it going.”

Hunter Greene (2-4) allowed five hits and two runs in six innings to get his second win of the season.

India’s home run off Brandon Bielak (3-4) put the Reds up 2-0 in the first and Benson drove in two with a single in the fifth that pushed it to 5-1.

“Belief is a big part of what’s going on in our clubhouse,” manager David Bell said. “We know how important that is, but part of that comes with hard work and playing hard every day and continuing to try to get better.”

Cincinnati rookie Elly De La Cruz doubled with two hits and a stolen base after entering the game in an 0-for-13 skid.

Jose Altuve tied a career-best with four hits – three for extra bases – highlighted by a solo homer in the seventh inning as the Astros lost their third straight. It was his 35th career four-hit game, passing Craig Biggio for most in franchise history.

“It seems like right now everything they’re doing is right,” manager Dusty Baker said. “And we’re in a period where we’re doing most things wrong.”

Bielak yielded five hits and five runs – four earned – in 4 2/3 innings.

Benson, whose hits and RBIs tied career highs, tripled on a ball that was deflected by center fielder Jake Meyers to start the fourth. There was one out in the inning when he scored on a sacrifice bunt by Curt Casali to extend the lead to 3-1.

Matt McLain singled to open the fifth before Bielak walked Spencer Steer and Tyler Stephenson to load the bases with two outs and end his day.

He was replaced by Phil Maton, who was greeted by the single by Benson that scored two to make it 5-1.

“I’m grateful for getting opportunities and thankfully, I’m helping the team and cashing in,” Benson said.

Yainer Diaz connected off Greene with one out in the sixth to cut the lead to 5-2.

McLain reached with one out in the first on an error by Jeremy Peña when he overthrew first base. India sent the next pitch out of the park to give the Reds the early lead.

Corey Julks walked with one in the third before Altuve doubled to the corner in right field. The Astros cut the lead to one when Julks scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Tucker.

Tyler Stephenson made it 6-2 with an RBI single in the seventh. Pinch-hitter Kevin Newman drove in two in Cincinnati’s four-run ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Stuart Fairchild was out of the lineup for a second straight game Saturday with neck stiffness.

Astros: OF Michael Brantley took batting practice on the field Saturday for the first time since suffering a setback in early May. Brantley, who has missed all season after surgery on his right shoulder, said he’s feeling good but there’s still no timetable for his return. … RHP Lance McCullers Jr. talked to reporters Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur in his pitching arm. McCullers sustained the injury to the flexor tendon in the playoffs in 2021 and was limited to just eight games last season because of it. The 29-year-old will miss the remainder of this season and said it’s too early to know if he’ll be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.23 ERA) opposes RHP Ronel Blanco (1-0, 3.86) when the Reds look to complete the sweep Sunday.

Olson hits early grand slam, NL-leading Braves add three more homers for fifth straight victory

Associated PressJun 17, 2023, 9:31 PM EDT
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ATLANTA – Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam and the homer-happy Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game with a 10-2 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Ozzie Albies, Eddie Rosario and Orlando Arcia also went deep as the National League-leading Braves (45-26) moved a season-high 19 games over .500. They have combined for 42 runs and 52 hits during the winning streak and lead the majors with 122 homers.

“It really is one through nine – there’s no soft spots,” Olson said. “Being on the other side of good lineups like that, you feel like every guy has a chance to do something big.”

Olson’s 20th long ball, an opposite-field shot that sailed 424 feet into left-center, added to the Braves’ dominance in the first. Their 66 runs top the majors and they also rank first with 31 games of at least one run in the first.

“It’s always good to be the team that scores first,” said Olson, whose nine first-inning homers are most in the majors. “We’ve been doing it at a pretty good clip this year and it kind of sets the tone for the game.”

After Olson made it 4-0, Michael Harris II‘s sacrifice fly and Albies’ 16th homer put the Braves up 6-0 in the second. Rosario and Arcia went deep in the third to pad the lead at 9-0.

Bryce Elder (5-1) retired the first 11 batters he faced before Ryan McMahon hit a hard single past Albies at second in the fourth. He gave up Mike Moustakas‘ homer in the fifth and finished with four hits and one run allowed with no walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

Elder began the game ranked second in the NL with a 2.69 ERA. The 23-year-old was coming off allowing eight hits and a career-high five runs in 5 1/3 innings against Washington and taking his first loss of the season last Sunday.

It marked Elder’s 19th consecutive outing of at least five innings pitched. Atlanta is 10-4 in his starts this season.

“I thought he was really good,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I liked how he bounced back and had his sinker going again. His slider was a good pitch for him, his changeup. He looked more kind of free and easy and himself, I guess.”

Connor Seabold (1-3) was charged with a career-high nine runs and tied a career high with nine hits allowed. He lasted three innings and gave up four homers as his ERA rose 118 points to 5.88.

“Any time I’d make a mistake, they’d hit it hard,” Seabold said. “Any time I made a pitch, it seemed like they still hit it hard. They were on a lot of what I threw today.”

The Rockies, last in the NL West, have lost 14 of 19, including four straight. Their starting pitchers have posted a 7.73 ERA over that span.

Arcia, who added an RBI single in the fifth, went 3 for 4 and is hitting .339. Harold Castro‘s RBI double off Joe Jiménez in the seventh cut the lead to 10-2. Castro moved from second base to pitch the eighth, giving up two hits and facing four batters.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Atlanta C Sean Murphy left the game in the third with right hamstring tightness after hitting a hard single to the wall in left-center. Murphy pulled up as he crossed the bag and signaled to the dugout that something was wrong. Snitker and a trainer came out to see about him, and Murphy walked slowly off the field. He was replaced by Travis d'Arnaud. Snitker said after the game that the team is waiting on results of an MRI.

LAMET

Colorado designated RHP Dinelson Lamet for assignment after he allowed eight runs and three two-run homers and his ERA rose to 11.57 in Friday’s 8-1 loss. Manager Bud Black hopes Lamet will clear waivers and get assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

“We were hoping that moving him into the rotation would sort of get him on track back to his initial role as a pitcher with the Padres as a starting pitcher,” Black said. “He had a big year in 2020. We were hoping he could find that form again as a starter. That’s not to say it can’t happen, but these four starts were tough.”

Gavin Hollowell was recalled from Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.60 ERA) will face RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 2.72) as the teams play the finale of a four-game series Sunday.