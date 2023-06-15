Robot umpires not likely to get MLB call-up for 2024

Associated PressJun 15, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — Robot umpires likely won’t be ready for a big league call-up next season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Automatic Ball-Strike System being used at Triple-A is not likely to be used in the big leagues in 2024.

“I think there’s some sentiment among the group that we made had a lot of changes here,” he said following an owners meeting. “We ought to let the dust settle and there are clearly unresolved operational issues with respect to ABS. Despite all the testing, we still have some things that are unresolved.”

Defining a computerized strike zone is among the issues.

The independent Atlantic League trialed the ABS system at its 2019 All-Star Game and it was used in that’s year Arizona Fall League of top prospects. The ABS was tried at eight of nine ballparks of the Low-A Southeast League in 2021, then moved up to Triple-A in 2022.

At Triple-A this year, half the games use the robots for ball/strike calls and half have a human making decisions subject to appeals by teams to the ABS.

MLB adopted a pitch clock this year along with restrictions on defensive shifts, pitcher disengagements such as pickoff attempts and larger bases.

Average time of a nine-inning game has dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes from 3:05 through a similar number of games last year. The .248 big league batting average is up from .243 for the full 2022 season and on track to be the highest since 2019.

“Still being a believer in the truism that the big leagues are different, the fact of the matter is the outcomes so far have looked very much like what we saw in the experimentation in minor league baseball, both in terms of game time, number of violations per game, the number of violations coming down over time,” Manfred said.

Average attendance of 27,630 is up from 25,620 through the same number of dates last year.

“We’re going to be up somewhere in the 6 to 8% range, which is nice number for us,” Manfred said.

Rob Manfred hopes voter rejection of Coyotes arena won’t hurt Diamondbacks stadium deal

Associated PressJun 15, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL/USA TODAY NETWORK
NEW YORK — Following voter rejection of a new arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the Arizona Diamondbacks can reach a stadium deal for when their lease for Chase Field in Phoenix expires after the 2027 season.

The baseball team, run by managing general partner Ken Kendrick, has not decided whether it prefers a renovation of Chase Field, which opened as Bank One Ballpark in 1998, or a new ballpark.

Three City of Tempe propositions to help the Coyotes build a new arena were on a May 16 ballot and all three lost with 56-57% voting no.

“Whenever you get near the end of a lease, you get yourself into a situation where what I regard to be public assets – right, a stadium is a public asset – there’s going to need to be updating,” Manfred said following an owners meeting.

“I think that Ken Kendrick has indicated a willingness to fulfill his side of sort of the public/private partnership to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars,” Manfred said. “I’m hopeful that whatever went on with the Coyotes is not an indication of a lack of public support to fulfill the public part of that partnership to keep the Arizona facility a first-class major league facility.”