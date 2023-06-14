Astros’ Lance McCullers to miss remainder of season following surgery

Jun 14, 2023
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right forearm and remove a bone spur, Astros General Manager Dana Brown announced.

McCullers, 29, is expected to return to pitching during the 2024 season, the team said in a release.

The right-hander has not pitched this season after aggravating the tendon while throwing a bullpen session in West Palm Beach, Florida, in February at the start of Spring Training. He initially injured the flexor tendon while pitching in Game 4 of the 2021 AL Division Series against the White Sox.

“After the injury happened in February, Lance worked his tail off to get back on the mound,” Brown said in the release. “This guy is a warrior and did everything in his power to get back. But each time he built himself up to an increased pitch total off the mound, the pain would come back. It’s unfortunate, but we look forward to him being back on the mound next season.”

McCullers missed most of last season, returning to start eight games last season, going 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA. He went 0-1 in three starts in the postseason last year, allowing 11 runs in 15 1/3 innings, including seven runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series.

McCullers is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA for his career. He also missed the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery.

Rob Manfred hopes voter rejection of Coyotes arena won't hurt Diamondbacks stadium deal

Jun 15, 2023
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL/USA TODAY NETWORK
1 Comment

NEW YORK — Following voter rejection of a new arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the Arizona Diamondbacks can reach a stadium deal for when their lease for Chase Field in Phoenix expires after the 2027 season.

The baseball team, run by managing general partner Ken Kendrick, has not decided whether it prefers a renovation of Chase Field, which opened as Bank One Ballpark in 1998, or a new ballpark.

Three City of Tempe propositions to help the Coyotes build a new arena were on a May 16 ballot and all three lost with 56-57% voting no.

“Whenever you get near the end of a lease, you get yourself into a situation where what I regard to be public assets – right, a stadium is a public asset – there’s going to need to be updating,” Manfred said following an owners meeting.

“I think that Ken Kendrick has indicated a willingness to fulfill his side of sort of the public/private partnership to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars,” Manfred said. “I’m hopeful that whatever went on with the Coyotes is not an indication of a lack of public support to fulfill the public part of that partnership to keep the Arizona facility a first-class major league facility.”