Yankees’ Steinbrenner irked by A’s and other low-spenders, says it’s ‘not good for the game’

Associated PressJun 13, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT
NEW YORK – The New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner says he’s open to other baseball owners’ consideration of proposing a salary cap for 2027, but only if small-market teams like the Oakland Athletics are subject to a payroll floor, too.

Major League Baseball owners are meeting in New York this week following renewed discussion of a potential salary cap and amid the possibility of the A’s relocating to Las Vegas. Oakland owner John Fisher is attempting to get $380 million in public funding from Nevada to construct a 30,000-seat ballpark in Las Vegas. The A’s began the day a big league-worst 18-50 and are averaging a big league-low 8,555 fans at Oakland Coliseum.

Players have long opposed any salary cap for fear it would curb overall spending on player contracts, and they would likely fight off a cap proposal through a work stoppage.

Steinbrenner’s support of a cap would depend on the figure, but he and the players agree over worries about small-market teams not investing enough in their major league rosters.

“Any time a team is putting out a product that’s not good for the industry as a whole, yes, I am absolutely concerned about that,” Steinbrenner said Tuesday at the start of three days of owners meetings. “I’ve always said that fans should not go to the first spring training game knowing that their team has no chance of making the playoffs. That’s just not good for the game. It’s not good for the industry.”

The Las Vegas stadium would have the smallest capacity in the major leagues and the A’s would move from the 10th-largest television market in the U.S. to the 40th, possibly putting the A’s in line to became a perennial revenue-sharing payee.

“It’s a very different market. It’s unique. There’s no doubt about it,” Steinbrenner said. “That would always be a concern. But let’s hear their case.”

Agent Scott Boras, reacting to Steinbrenner’s remarks, said “teams should not receive revenue sharing and general fund contributions unless they spend a minimum amount annually on players and further be required to spend a minimum amount over a three-year period.”

Oakland’s lease at the Coliseum runs through the 2024 season.

“Owners should demand that existing franchises cannot announce movement to another city unless they can immediately effectuate the move to that city the following season,” Boras said.

The Yankees opened the season with a $275 million payroll, second only to the record $355 million of the Mets. Oakland was last at $58 million and Tampa Bay, which has the major leagues’ best record, was 27th at $75 million.

“I understand some markets struggle more than others. I live in Tampa, so I know what the Rays go through,” Steinbrenner said. “What really gets me going in a negative way is owners that aren’t putting money into the team when they could. And it’s happened in the past. It probably happens every year to a certain extent. That’s what a lot of the owners like me don’t like.”

Steinbrenner’s luxury tax payroll, based on average annual values of contracts and including benefits, is right around the $293 million fourth threshold that triggers the steepest penalties. He is willing to take on additional payroll if needed as the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaches.

“This industry took a lot of hits the last few years, COVID and all, the losses we’ve had were unbelievably significant,” Steinbrenner said. “The losses we’ve had the last few years, that most teams if not all teams have had, it’s just not sustainable. It’s just not. So it’s easy to say, let’s have a $400 million payroll, but there’s no way to increase revenues.”

On other topics, Steinbrenner said:

– Yankees’ play amid a 38-29 start that has them third in the AL East: “We got to start hitting. We’re putting way too much pressure on the pitchers. And there’s several of our veterans that need to step up.”

– Missing Aaron Judge, sidelined because of a toe injury: “It’s been a two-week sample size and it hasn’t been promising.”

DJ LeMahieu, hitting .236 with 21 RBIs: “It is concerning because he’s striking out a lot, which is very unlike him.”

– Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, batting .186: “Pitchers have adjusted to him and now he’s going to have some adjustments to make himself. … I don’t think any of this is out of the ordinary. I told Anthony at the end of spring training, I said, ‘You were the starting shortstop of the New York Yankees. This isn’t a three-week trial. So you’re going to be that through the ups and through the potential downs. And there probably will be downs.’”

– General manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone: “End of the year, I’m going to reevaluate what we did, what we didn’t do and whose fault it is. That’s something I do every year.”

– A long-term deal for center fielder Harrison Bader: “If somebody comes to me and says, ‘Look, I really think we need to do this,’ yes, I will absolutely consider doing that. … It really isn’t something we do very often, but he’s a special player.”

– Last summer’s trade for Frankie Montas, who has mostly been hurt: “I would do it again. Montas clearly so far hasn’t worked out. But for what we gave up, a couple of minor league pitchers, I would do that again.”

– On how his father, George Steinbrenner, would have criticized underperforming players: “I know he would have … but I am not he.”

A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott

Associated PressJun 14, 2023, 12:46 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. – Pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez broke a tie with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Tuesday night in front of a spirited crowd at the Coliseum.

The A’s drew a season-high attendance of 27,759 as Oakland fans held a “reverse boycott” to protest the team’s planned move to Las Vegas.

It was a playoff-like atmosphere for the A’s season-high seventh straight victory, with the crowd repeatedly chanting “Sell the team!” and “Stay in Oakland!” Fans also shouted their anger at team owner John Fisher throughout the night and some threw cups and bottles onto the field after the game ended.

Many arrived hours before first pitch to tailgate in the parking lot, with the first 7,000 receiving fan-funded “SELL” shirts made by local company Oaklandish.

With the game tied at 1, Ramón Laureano singled off Colin Poche (4-2) to lead off the eighth inning. Laureano advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jonah Bride and then stole third.

Pérez hit for Seth Brown and sent a sharp grounder to third, off the glove of a diving Isaac Paredes, who recovered to throw Pérez out at first, but Laureano scored the go-ahead run.

Brent Rooker had an RBI double in the seventh to tie the game for Oakland.

Hogan Harris (2-0) pitched seven stellar innings, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts. Trevor May earned his third save in five chances as Oakland’s bullpen recorded a save for the sixth consecutive game.

Manuel Margot drove in Tampa Bay’s run on an RBI single in the fifth.

Poche gave up one run in his lone inning.

Both teams used openers. A’s right-hander Shintaro Fujinami pitched a scoreless first inning while Rays lefty Jalen Beeks handled the first 1 2/3 frames.

REVERSE BOYCOTT DONATIONS

The Athletics announced they would donate all ticket revenue from Tuesday’s game, totaling $811,107, to two local community organizations: The Alameda County Community Food Bank and the Oakland Public Education Fund.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Pete Fairbanks (left hip inflammation) is nearing a return from the 15-day injured list. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Fairbanks would likely join the team Wednesday in Oakland and could be reinstated soon after. “I think it’s really close,” Cash said.

Athletics: RHP Dany Jiménez (strained pitching shoulder) is progressing in his throwing program while RHP Zach Jackson is expected to begin a throwing program next week as he works back from a flexor tendon strain in his pitching arm. … RHP Mason Miller has begun a throwing program as he deals with tightness in his right forearm. … C Manny Piña is ramping up his hitting work as he recovers from a sprained left wrist.

ROSTER MOVE

The Rays signed RHP Erasmo Ramírez to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Durham. Ramírez was released by the Nationals on Thursday after going 2-3 with a 6.33 ERA in 27 innings this season.

UP NEXT

RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 2.87 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season Wednesday night for Tampa Bay. Glasnow has allowed just one run in each of his last two outings. Oakland counters with rookie RHP Luis Medina (1-5, 7.53), coming off his first career win Friday at Milwaukee.