A’s fans come out en masse for reverse boycott and tell owner John Fisher to sell

Associated PressJun 13, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. – Furious Oakland Athletics fans came en masse with a single message to owner John Fisher: “SELL.”

Buddies Brian Guido and Scott Finney of Sacramento each took off early from work Tuesday because there was no way they were going to miss the festivities a couple of hours away in Oakland.

“I’ve been to only one game this year. I saw this game and I knew I had to come because I knew it was going to be very monumental and would send a message to the owner that this is what the fan base wants,” Finney said. “They want the ownership to sell the team so they can remain in Oakland.”

Thousands of frustrated, heartbroken A’s fans arrived early for tailgating and solidarity at the Oakland Coliseum ahead of a Rays-A’s matchup to both celebrate their team and protest a planned relocation to Las Vegas. They called it a reverse boycott aimed at bringing as many people as possible to the ballpark, complete with bright green “SELL” T-shirts made by local company Oaklandish going to the first 7,000 to claim the fan-planned giveaway.

A “We Are Here!” poster provided specific instructions for every inning such as chants of “Sell the team! Sell the team!” for the first Tampa Bay batter in the top of the inning and “Stay in Oakland!” followed by five claps for the first hitter in the bottom half.

The drummers in right field made a rare return, too.

The A’s announced a couple of hours before first pitch that they will donate all ticket revenue from the game to charity, the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Oakland Public Education Fund – a totat of $811,107.

Mother and son Leslie and Justin Lopez walked together in their SELL T-shirts reflecting on how much the A’s have meant in their lives – 27-year-old Justin has been coming to games since he was 8 months old. He is devastated every year watching All-Stars depart to bigger markets in free agency or all the other stars get traded away.

“It’s been so sad to witness. We feel like the historically disenfranchised,” Justin Lopez said, embracing his mom.

Toddler Pepito Mendez, 3, of Pittsburg entertained himself through the action tossing a beanbag (featuring an emoji of feces) into the boards covered in facial images of Fisher and team President Dave Kaval.

Father Paco is considering canceling his season tickets for 2024.

“We’re thinking of not re-signing next year because of this,” he said. “Hopefully he sells locally. I wish I had the money for it. It doesn’t look good for us.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash appreciated the passion of Oakland’s fan base.

“A’s fans are good fans. We played here, I think it was in ’19, in the wild card game and that was one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever witnessed in an opposing stadium,” he said, “so if it’s like that, it should be loud and it should be fun.”

There was even a sign painting station in the southeast parking lot, where 13-year-old to-be eighth-grader Hunter Martini of Rohnert Park painted “STAY AND SELL.”

“I’ve been an A’s fan since I was 3 years old,” the teen said.

For Mark Maier, it has been more than five decades.

The 70-year-old San Rafael resident has been attending A’s games since the club moved West in 1968. Maier held a green and gold painted sign in Spanish that read “VENDE,” with the V an upside down A’s logo.

“So sad,” wife Hallie said.

“It is sad,” Mark replied.

A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott

Associated PressJun 14, 2023, 12:46 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. – Pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez broke a tie with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Tuesday night in front of a spirited crowd at the Coliseum.

The A’s drew a season-high attendance of 27,759 as Oakland fans held a “reverse boycott” to protest the team’s planned move to Las Vegas.

It was a playoff-like atmosphere for the A’s season-high seventh straight victory, with the crowd repeatedly chanting “Sell the team!” and “Stay in Oakland!” Fans also shouted their anger at team owner John Fisher throughout the night and some threw cups and bottles onto the field after the game ended.

Many arrived hours before first pitch to tailgate in the parking lot, with the first 7,000 receiving fan-funded “SELL” shirts made by local company Oaklandish.

With the game tied at 1, Ramón Laureano singled off Colin Poche (4-2) to lead off the eighth inning. Laureano advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jonah Bride and then stole third.

Pérez hit for Seth Brown and sent a sharp grounder to third, off the glove of a diving Isaac Paredes, who recovered to throw Pérez out at first, but Laureano scored the go-ahead run.

Brent Rooker had an RBI double in the seventh to tie the game for Oakland.

Hogan Harris (2-0) pitched seven stellar innings, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts. Trevor May earned his third save in five chances as Oakland’s bullpen recorded a save for the sixth consecutive game.

Manuel Margot drove in Tampa Bay’s run on an RBI single in the fifth.

Poche gave up one run in his lone inning.

Both teams used openers. A’s right-hander Shintaro Fujinami pitched a scoreless first inning while Rays lefty Jalen Beeks handled the first 1 2/3 frames.

REVERSE BOYCOTT DONATIONS

The Athletics announced they would donate all ticket revenue from Tuesday’s game, totaling $811,107, to two local community organizations: The Alameda County Community Food Bank and the Oakland Public Education Fund.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Pete Fairbanks (left hip inflammation) is nearing a return from the 15-day injured list. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Fairbanks would likely join the team Wednesday in Oakland and could be reinstated soon after. “I think it’s really close,” Cash said.

Athletics: RHP Dany Jiménez (strained pitching shoulder) is progressing in his throwing program while RHP Zach Jackson is expected to begin a throwing program next week as he works back from a flexor tendon strain in his pitching arm. … RHP Mason Miller has begun a throwing program as he deals with tightness in his right forearm. … C Manny Piña is ramping up his hitting work as he recovers from a sprained left wrist.

ROSTER MOVE

The Rays signed RHP Erasmo Ramírez to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Durham. Ramírez was released by the Nationals on Thursday after going 2-3 with a 6.33 ERA in 27 innings this season.

UP NEXT

RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 2.87 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season Wednesday night for Tampa Bay. Glasnow has allowed just one run in each of his last two outings. Oakland counters with rookie RHP Luis Medina (1-5, 7.53), coming off his first career win Friday at Milwaukee.