Rays slugger Brandon Lowe shut down 2 to 3 weeks by back injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe won’t participate in baseball activities for two to three weeks because of another back injury.
“He’ll have a lot of rehab work, core work,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said before the game against Minnesota.
Lowe went on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back issue and is hitting .199 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 50 games. He struck out 63 times in 176 at-bats.
Lowe was limited to 65 games last season by injuries, including a stress reaction in his lower back. He hit 39 homers and drove in 99 runs in 2021 but went deep just eight times and had 25 RBIs last year,
Cash said the current injury is different from the back problem last season.
Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks, out since May 28 with right hip inflammation, is expected to either throw batting practice or pitch in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game. The right-hander is 0-1 with five saves and an 1.54 ERA in 13 appearances.
Right-hander Calvin Faucher was placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation and converted reliever Luis Patiño was recalled from Triple-A Durham.
Faucher is 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA in 13 relief outings, Patiño went 3-3 and had a 7.64 ERA in 10 starts and six relief appearances at Triple-A Durham.
The Yankees placed Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list with a left rotator cuff strain that will sideline the left-hander for at least two starts.
The move is retroactive to Monday and Cortes will be shut down for at least 15 days.
After Tuesday’s game, Cortes said the shoulder has been bothering him between starts and more so after he pitched five innings May 30 in Seattle.
“I took two days off and when I got to LA and threw that first day, I didn’t feel right,” Cortes said Tuesday. “But it was first day coming back from pitching so I knew it was going to be nagging a little bit. So I waited a little bit.
“That second day in LA was when I said something because it felt like I had pitched yesterday. So I wasn’t recovering in time.”
Cortes is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts and has particularly struggled later in outings. Opponents are hitting .447 when facing him for the third time in a game.
Last year, Cortes was an All-Star and went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts.
Randy Vásquez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to take Cortes’ spot in the rotation and will make his second career start in Thursday’s doubleheader. Vásquez made his major league debut May 26 against San Diego when the Yankees needed a starter because Domingo Germán was serving a 10-game suspension for using sticky substances.