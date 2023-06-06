Julks hits first slam, surging Astros homer four times in 11-4 win over Blue Jays

Associated PressJun 6, 2023, 12:14 AM EDT
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
TORONTO – Corey Julks hit his first career grand slam, Brandon Bielak matched his career high by pitching 6 2/3 innings and the Houston Astros used a season-high 19 hits to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 Monday night.

Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit solo homers and Jake Meyers added a two-run blast as the Astros won for the eighth time in 11 games. Houston has won 19 of 25.

Meyers and Astros catcher Yainer Diaz each had four hits.

Bielak (3-2) allowed three runs and 10 hits in winning for the third time in four starts. He walked one and struck out two.

“Bielak took us deep into the game,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “We were trying to get him into the seventh so we didn’t have to go through too much of our bullpen.”

Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho hit solo home runs as Toronto had its four-game winning streak halted.

After RBI singles by Alvarez and Tucker, Julks capped a six-run first inning with his first-pitch drive off struggling Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah. The homer was Julks’ fifth.

“Knowing that the bases were loaded, he didn’t have anywhere to put me so I was trying to be aggressive,” Julks said.

Manoah (1-7) failed to get out of the first in his seventh straight losing decision, retiring just one of the nine batters he faced.

“That was really fun to jump on them early,” said Meyers, whose hit chased Manoah.

Some in the crowd of 23,982 booed Manoah, an All-Star and AL Cy Young Award finalist last season.

“A lot of things I’ve been working on, I didn’t really have a chance to go out there and use that,” Manoah said. “Just got to show up tomorrow and get ready for the next one.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was asked whether he expected Manoah to make his next scheduled start.

“I think so,” Schneider said. “When I say that everything is on the table, yeah, everything is. We’re just trying to help him get back to the caliber of pitcher that he was.”

Manoah allowed six runs on seven hits and walked one. His ERA rose from 5.46 to 6.36.

“Manoah wasn’t himself,” Baker said. “That helped us a lot.”

Facing left-hander Tim Mayza, Julks batted with the bases loaded again in the eighth, but grounded into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.

Alvarez and Tucker connected off Trevor Richards in the fourth. Alvarez’s homer, his 16th, was a 452-foot drive into the center field party deck. Tucker went deep for the eighth time.

Meyers joined Julks and Tucker and became the third Astros outfielder to homer, hitting a two-run blast off Anthony Bass in the fifth, his sixth of the season.

Bielak left after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s double made it 10-3. Seth Martinez came on and struck out pinch-hitter Nathan Lukes to strand two runners.

Kirk homered in the second, his third of the season. Varsho connected off Martinez in the eighth, his 10th.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve missed his third straight game because of a sore right oblique, which he tweaked on an awkward swing Friday. Baker said Altuve is feeling better and could return Tuesday or Wednesday.

Blue Jays: RHP Zach Pop (right hamstring) returned to Toronto to be reevaluated after experiencing discomfort in a recent rehab outing with Class A Dunedin.

ROSTER MOVES

The Astros selected INF Grae Kessinger from Triple-A Sugar Land. Houston optioned C César Salazar to Triple-A and transferred RHP Luis Garcia to the 60-day injured list. Kessinger played all four infield positions at Triple-A this season, hitting .284 with six home runs and 32 RBI in 52 games.

WHOOSH AND PUSH

Houston’s second hit of the game was Jeremy Peña’s bunt down the third base line. Manoah got down on his hands and knees and tried to blow the ball foul, leading plate umpire Scott Barry to immediately rule it fair.

BASS BOOED

Blue Jays RHP Anthony Bass was booed when he came on in the fifth. Bass apologized last week for expressing support on social media for anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts of Target and Bud Light.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (4-3, 2.76) faces Astros RHP Hunter Brown (5-2, 3.61) Tuesday night. Gausman allowed a season-high eight runs in an April 17 loss at Houston.

McCutchen’s sacrifice fly lifts Pirates to 5-4 win, extends Athletics’ road losing streak to 15

Associated PressJun 6, 2023, 12:19 AM EDT
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH – Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning lifted Pittsburgh to a 5-4 victory over Oakland on Monday night, extending the Pirates’ win streak to six games and sending the Athletics to their record-tying 15th consecutive road loss.

The 15 straight defeats away from home matches the Athletics’ record since they moved from Kansas City in 1968. Oakland set that mark in 1986.

The major league-worst Athletics (12-50) have lost five games in a row overall. They are on pace to finish the season exactly 100 games under .500 at 31-131.

“It’s tough,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. “Tonight’s game, we didn’t play well enough to win the game. I don’t want to say we gave the game away but there were a lot of instances where we had a chance to capitalize on opportunities and didn’t do it.”

McCutchen also singled and drew three walks to go with two RBIs. The 2013 NL MVP now has 1,998 career hits.

With the score tied at 4, Ji Hwan Bae led off the decisive eighth inning with a single off Sam Moll (0-3) and advanced to third on Austin Hedges’ one-out single. McCutchen’s sac fly plated Bae.

“I was just trying to get the job done. I understand the situation there,” McCutchen said. “We just need to get the run. I was trying to bear down against a hard thrower and trying to get that run in as much as I can, and I was able to do it and have a good at-bat.”

Angel Perdomo (1-0) retired both hitters he faced. and Colin Holdeman pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first career save. It was an eventful inning for Holderman as the first three batters reached base, but he struck out Carlos Perez with runners on the corners to end it.

“I began my career as a starting pitcher in the minor leagues but ever since I was switched to relief, this has been the goal, to get a save in the big leagues,” Holderman said.

Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo gave up three runs and four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Oakland left-hander JP Sears did not allow a hit until Mark Mathias’ leadoff single in the fifth but was unable to make it through the inning. Sears was charged with one run in 4 2/3 innings while allowing two hits, walking five and striking out six.

Sears has not allowed more than two runs in five consecutive starts. His nine no-decisions are the most in the major leagues.

Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker had two hits each for the Athletics.

The Athletics tied the score at 4-4 in the eighth inning on pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz’s run-scoring double. Oakland left the bases loaded, though, when Nick Allen hit an inning-ending flyout.

Consecutive bases-loaded walks keyed a three-run sixth inning that put the Pirates 4-3. McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds each worked bases on balls off Shintaro Fujinami to tie the score at 3-all and pinch-hitter Jack Suwinski followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Athletics opened the scoring in the first inning when rookie Esteury Ruiz reached on catcher’s interference, stole his MLB-leading 30th base of the season and scored on Noda’s single. Seth Brown doubled in a run in the third and came home on Perez’s sacrifice fly to push Oakland’s lead to 3-0.

Connor Joe hit an RBI double for the Pirates in the fifth.

The Pirates drew 10 walks, their most in a game in nearly two years.

“We had a bunch of opportunities that we didn’t capitalize (on), but the thing I think I was most proud of is we got down and we didn’t rush to get back,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “We were still patient.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Kirby Snead (strained shoulder) is expected to pitch in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, which will be his first game action since spring training. … RHP Freddy Tarnok (strained shoulder) will throw a bullpen on Tuesday.

TOP PICK PROMOTED

Pirates catching prospect Henry Davis was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona. In 41 games at Double-A this season, the 23-year-old hit .284 with 10 home runs and seven stolen bases.

“He was performing offensively at a level where we felt like he was more than ready to meet the challenges,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said. “He improved as an offensive player even since spring training, focusing on the things we were challenging him on. Defensively, he’s made strides too.”

Davis was the first overall selection in the 2021 amateur draft from the University of Louisville.

UP NEXT

Athletics RHP James Kaprielian (0-6, 8.12 ERA) will make his first start in June after taking the loss in all four starts in May and face RHP Mitch Keller (7-1, 3.25). Keller has eight or more strikeouts in seven consecutive starts, the longest streak by a Pirates pitcher in the modern era (since 1901).