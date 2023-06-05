Abbott allows one hit in six innings of his MLB debut as Reds beat Brewers 2-0

Associated PressJun 5, 2023, 11:43 PM EDT
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CINCINNATI – All Andrew Abbott could think about was the four walks he allowed.

Stuart Fairchild and Tyler Stephenson hit solo home runs and Abbott threw six scoreless innings in his major league debut, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

“Definitely a good way to start,” Abbott said. “I just tried to go out there and do my best for the team to give them the best chance to win and salvage the series. We came out on top, so that’s all we can ask for.”

The struggling Reds (27-33) turned to Abbott, their top pitching prospect, to help the club avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Brewers (32-28), and it worked.

Abbott, a 2021 second-round draft pick from the University of Virginia, allowed just one hit, walked four and struck out six. The 24-year-old left-hander threw 105 pitches.

“I personally don’t like the four walks,” Abbott said. “It’s a tough stat. The game overall was good, but the four walks, I’ve got to be better with that.”

Abbott took 28 pitches to get out of the first inning before settling down and getting out of the frame unscathed after walking one and striking out another.

“Andrew allowed himself to be a little nervous, like he should be,” Reds manager David Bell said. “The whole day, I think. It probably took him till the second or third (inning) to really settle in, and once he did that, he was just really in command the rest of the game and used all his pitches.”

Fairchild scored the first run of the game in the third inning, sending an 0-2 pitch from Brewers starter Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.56 ERA) 395 feet to left field for his second home run of the season.

Cincinnati carried the 1-0 lead and Abbott took a no-hitter into the fourth. That’s when Stephenson doubled the Reds’ output with his third homer of the year, a 363-foot shot to right-center.

“I made two mistakes on the same pitch,” Teheran said. “I was trying to throw my four-seamer up and away to the righty and they both stayed down in the zone. Obviously, when you make a mistake at this level, they make you pay for it.”

Abbott allowed his only hit of the game in the fifth, when Joey Wiemer doubled to left.

Abbott got out of the sixth after striking out 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and then was pulled. Four of his six strikeouts came on a fastball. The others came via his curveball.

Cincinnati relievers Buck Farmer and Lucas Sims and closer Alexis Diaz completed the combined three-hitter. Diaz picked up his 14th save.

Wiemer had two of the Brewers’ hits, while Owen Miller accounted for the other.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 3B Luis Urías was activated from the 60-day injured list. Monday was Urías’ first game since straining his left hamstring on opening day. 1B Darin Ruf was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Ruf suffered a laceration in his right knee and has a non-displaced fracture of his patella on Friday when he ran into a tarp while chasing a foul ball.

Reds: LF Nick Senzel was a late scratch due to a sore right knee. RF Jake Fraley was also scratched from the lineup due to allergies. CF TJ Friedl participated in batting practice. Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain. 2B Jonathan India was pulled late due to back tightness. Bell said he anticipates India playing Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Milwaukee returns home Tuesday for the start of a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles. RHP Freddy Peralta (5-5, 4.62 ERA) is to start for the Brewers, while RHP Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.89 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles.

Reds: RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 5:36 ERA) is scheduled to get the ball Tuesday when Cincinnati opens a three-game home series against RHP Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 1.77 ERA) and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McCutchen’s sacrifice fly lifts Pirates to 5-4 win, extends Athletics’ road losing streak to 15

Associated PressJun 6, 2023, 12:19 AM EDT
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

PITTSBURGH – Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning lifted Pittsburgh to a 5-4 victory over Oakland on Monday night, extending the Pirates’ win streak to six games and sending the Athletics to their record-tying 15th consecutive road loss.

The 15 straight defeats away from home matches the Athletics’ record since they moved from Kansas City in 1968. Oakland set that mark in 1986.

The major league-worst Athletics (12-50) have lost five games in a row overall. They are on pace to finish the season exactly 100 games under .500 at 31-131.

“It’s tough,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. “Tonight’s game, we didn’t play well enough to win the game. I don’t want to say we gave the game away but there were a lot of instances where we had a chance to capitalize on opportunities and didn’t do it.”

McCutchen also singled and drew three walks to go with two RBIs. The 2013 NL MVP now has 1,998 career hits.

With the score tied at 4, Ji Hwan Bae led off the decisive eighth inning with a single off Sam Moll (0-3) and advanced to third on Austin Hedges’ one-out single. McCutchen’s sac fly plated Bae.

“I was just trying to get the job done. I understand the situation there,” McCutchen said. “We just need to get the run. I was trying to bear down against a hard thrower and trying to get that run in as much as I can, and I was able to do it and have a good at-bat.”

Angel Perdomo (1-0) retired both hitters he faced. and Colin Holdeman pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first career save. It was an eventful inning for Holderman as the first three batters reached base, but he struck out Carlos Perez with runners on the corners to end it.

“I began my career as a starting pitcher in the minor leagues but ever since I was switched to relief, this has been the goal, to get a save in the big leagues,” Holderman said.

Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo gave up three runs and four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Oakland left-hander JP Sears did not allow a hit until Mark Mathias’ leadoff single in the fifth but was unable to make it through the inning. Sears was charged with one run in 4 2/3 innings while allowing two hits, walking five and striking out six.

Sears has not allowed more than two runs in five consecutive starts. His nine no-decisions are the most in the major leagues.

Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker had two hits each for the Athletics.

The Athletics tied the score at 4-4 in the eighth inning on pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz’s run-scoring double. Oakland left the bases loaded, though, when Nick Allen hit an inning-ending flyout.

Consecutive bases-loaded walks keyed a three-run sixth inning that put the Pirates 4-3. McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds each worked bases on balls off Shintaro Fujinami to tie the score at 3-all and pinch-hitter Jack Suwinski followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Athletics opened the scoring in the first inning when rookie Esteury Ruiz reached on catcher’s interference, stole his MLB-leading 30th base of the season and scored on Noda’s single. Seth Brown doubled in a run in the third and came home on Perez’s sacrifice fly to push Oakland’s lead to 3-0.

Connor Joe hit an RBI double for the Pirates in the fifth.

The Pirates drew 10 walks, their most in a game in nearly two years.

“We had a bunch of opportunities that we didn’t capitalize (on), but the thing I think I was most proud of is we got down and we didn’t rush to get back,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “We were still patient.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Kirby Snead (strained shoulder) is expected to pitch in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, which will be his first game action since spring training. … RHP Freddy Tarnok (strained shoulder) will throw a bullpen on Tuesday.

TOP PICK PROMOTED

Pirates catching prospect Henry Davis was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona. In 41 games at Double-A this season, the 23-year-old hit .284 with 10 home runs and seven stolen bases.

“He was performing offensively at a level where we felt like he was more than ready to meet the challenges,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said. “He improved as an offensive player even since spring training, focusing on the things we were challenging him on. Defensively, he’s made strides too.”

Davis was the first overall selection in the 2021 amateur draft from the University of Louisville.

UP NEXT

Athletics RHP James Kaprielian (0-6, 8.12 ERA) will make his first start in June after taking the loss in all four starts in May and face RHP Mitch Keller (7-1, 3.25). Keller has eight or more strikeouts in seven consecutive starts, the longest streak by a Pirates pitcher in the modern era (since 1901).