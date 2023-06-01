Tigers’ Riley Greene on injured list with left leg stress fracture

DETROIT — Centerfielder Riley Greene was put on the 10-day injured list by the Detroit Tigers because of a stress fracture in his left leg.

Greene was injured during Detroit’s 10-6 loss to the Texas Rangers and left the game in the third inning. He was sent for tests and an MRI showed a stress fracture in his left fibia.

“Obviously, there’s going to be a rest period of at least 10 days,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “For me to speculate what it means beyond that is just guessing.”

Greene has been Detroit’s best hitter this season, leading the team in batting average (.296), hits (60) and runs (29). He is also tied for second on the team with five home runs.

The move came one day after the Tigers placed their best pitcher, Eduardo Rodriguez, on the 15-day injured list with a ruptured ligament in his left index finger. Rodriguez is expected to miss at least a month.

Detroit currently has 12 players on the injured list, including four-fifths of its ideal starting rotation.

“I think we have to admit that it’s really frustrating,” Hinch said. “It’s hard on a team. And at the same time, we have to collect ourselves and go out and figure out a different way.

Detroit selected the contract of outfielder Jake Marisnick from Triple-A Toledo, one day after acquiring him from the Chicago White Sox for cash.