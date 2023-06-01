Phillies’ Alec Bohm put on injured list with strained hamstring

NEW YORK — Infielder Alec Bohm, the Philadelphia Phillies’ RBIs leader, was put on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring.
Philadelphia made the move retroactive. The Phillies selected the contract of infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by designating outfielder Cal Stevenson for assignment.
“Very mild, but we want to take care of it and knock it out,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.
Bohm missed the game at Atlanta because of the same issue. Philadelphia was off, and Bohm aggravated the injury while fielding a slow roller in the series opener against the Mets.
He is hitting .265 with six homers and 37 RBIs. Bohm has made 32 starts at first and 17 at third.
Thomson said Ellis will play first base against left-handed starters. Washington southpaw MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to face the Phillies.
Ellis, 27, played for Arizona and Seattle during the past two seasons and was released from a minor league contract by the Mariners on March 17. He signed a minor league deal with the Phillies on April 12. He hit .269 with eight homers and 27 RBIs for Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley.
“They say he’s at least average at first base and he’s comfortable there,” Thomson said.
LOS ANGELES — Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and Tommy Kahnle were activated by the New York Yankees ahead of their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
New York cleared three roster spots after a 1-0 loss at Seattle, optioning infielder-outfielders Oswaldo Cabrera and Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre along with left-hander Matt Krook.
Stanton, Donaldson and Kahnle all played in a rehab game for Double-A Somerset. Stanton was hitless in three at-bats in his first appearance since injuring his left hamstring on April 15.
Donaldson went 1 for 4 in his fourth rehab game as he comes back from a strained right hamstring originally sustained on April 5.
Kahnle pitched one inning, giving up one run and one hit and walking two. He has been out since spring training with right biceps tendinitis.
Aaron Boone said he wasn’t concerned about Stanton returning after playing in just one rehab game. He did say that Stanton likely will be a designated hitter for a couple of weeks after rejoining the Yankees.
New York is missing centerfielder Harrison Bader, who strained his right hamstring against the Mariners and went on the injured list the next day.
Left-hander Carlos Rodón, sidelined since spring training by a sore left forearm and an ailing back, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.