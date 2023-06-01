Phillies’ Alec Bohm put on injured list with strained hamstring

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Infielder Alec Bohm, the Philadelphia Phillies’ RBIs leader, was put on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring.

Philadelphia made the move retroactive. The Phillies selected the contract of infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by designating outfielder Cal Stevenson for assignment.

“Very mild, but we want to take care of it and knock it out,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Bohm missed the game at Atlanta because of the same issue. Philadelphia was off, and Bohm aggravated the injury while fielding a slow roller in the series opener against the Mets.

He is hitting .265 with six homers and 37 RBIs. Bohm has made 32 starts at first and 17 at third.

Thomson said Ellis will play first base against left-handed starters. Washington southpaw MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to face the Phillies.

Ellis, 27, played for Arizona and Seattle during the past two seasons and was released from a minor league contract by the Mariners on March 17. He signed a minor league deal with the Phillies on April 12. He hit .269 with eight homers and 27 RBIs for Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley.

“They say he’s at least average at first base and he’s comfortable there,” Thomson said.