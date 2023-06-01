Phillies’ Alec Bohm has MRI, sits out again with tight hamstring

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is out of the starting lineup for the second time in three games because of left hamstring tightness.

Bohm had an MRI and the Phillies were awaiting the results. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said it was too soon to tell if Bohm might land on the injured list.

Bohm sat out the loss in Atlanta because of the same issue then Philadelphia was off.

Edmundo Sosa was set to start at third against the New York Mets, batting ninth.

Thomson said Bohm felt discomfort after fielding a slow roller. He played the entire game and went 0 for 3 in a 2-0 loss to the Mets.

Bohm is batting .265 with six homers and a team-high 37 RBIs this season. He has a .724 OPS.