Cubs’ Justin Steele leaves start against Rays because of left forearm tightness

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele left the game against the Tampa Bay Rays after three innings because of left forearm tightness.

Steele retired all nine batters he faced.

He got a visit from manager David Ross and an athletic trainer with one out in the third.

Steele retired the next two batters, with third baseman Patrick Wisdom making a lunging stab on Taylor Walls’ line drive foul and stopping Jose Siri’s hard grounder before throwing him out.

Hayden Wesneski came in to start the fourth inning. Steele is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts.