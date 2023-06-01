Cubs’ Justin Steele leaves start against Rays because of left forearm tightness

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele left the game against the Tampa Bay Rays after three innings because of left forearm tightness.
Steele retired all nine batters he faced.
He got a visit from manager David Ross and an athletic trainer with one out in the third.
Steele retired the next two batters, with third baseman Patrick Wisdom making a lunging stab on Taylor Walls’ line drive foul and stopping Jose Siri’s hard grounder before throwing him out.
Hayden Wesneski came in to start the fourth inning. Steele is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts.
NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is out of the starting lineup for the second time in three games because of left hamstring tightness.
Bohm had an MRI and the Phillies were awaiting the results. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said it was too soon to tell if Bohm might land on the injured list.
Bohm sat out the loss in Atlanta because of the same issue then Philadelphia was off.
Edmundo Sosa was set to start at third against the New York Mets, batting ninth.
Thomson said Bohm felt discomfort after fielding a slow roller. He played the entire game and went 0 for 3 in a 2-0 loss to the Mets.
Bohm is batting .265 with six homers and a team-high 37 RBIs this season. He has a .724 OPS.