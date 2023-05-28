Merrill Kelly strikes out 10 in Diamondbacks’ 4-2 win over Red Sox

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks scored all of their runs in the first two innings.

The way Merrill Kelly and catcher Gabriel Moreno had the Boston Red Sox guessing, it was more than enough.

Kelly struck out 10 while pitching effectively into the seventh inning and Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer, helping the Diamondbacks beat the Red Sox 4-2.

“He seemed to be one step ahead of what their game plan was,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “It seems to me they were sitting soft and Merrill and Gabby got ahead of that.”

Carroll hit a two-run homer off Tanner Houck (3-4) in the first. Geraldo Perdomo added a solo shot in the second to stake Kelly to a 4-0 lead.

Kelly (6-3) matched a career high by striking out six batters looking, one short of the Diamondbacks’ record. Knowing the Red Sox like breaking pitches, the right-hander used changeups and fastballs to set up breaking pitches later.

“It seem like a lot of them are passive early,” said Kelly, who allowed a run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. “I threw some good changeups and I think when I started laying in the changeup and throwing it where they had to honor it, it opened up the hard stuff a little bit.”

Boston’s Alex Verdugo hit a run-scoring single off Andrew Chafin to make it 4-1 before the left-hander struck out Rafael Devers to end the seventh inning. Justin Turner hit a solo homer for Boston in the eighth against Kyle Nelson, but Miguel Castro worked around an infield single in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

“We did a good job of putting together good at-bats, but we didn’t finish them,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Arizona had three hits in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Saturday night, but it got to Houck right at the start.

Ketel Marte hit a hard single to extend his on-base streak to 27 games – tied for third-longest in Arizona history – in the first and Carroll followed with his eighth homer. Josh Rojas added a run-scoring single for Arizona’s fifth straight hit, and Perdomo made it 4-0 with a leadoff drive in the second.

Houck retired the next nine batters before being replaced by Joely Rodriguez to open the fifth. Houck allowed four runs and four hits.

Kelly has been sharp since a shaky start to the season, going 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA in his previous five starts.

Kelly struck out four of six batters in one early stretch, twice after falling behind 3-0, and struck out the side in the sixth before being replaced by Chafin with two on in the seventh.

“We put together good at-bats, but he made good pitches,” Cora said. “He can pitch. In an era when people talk about overpowering stuff, command is perfect.”

OPPO APPROACH

The Diamondbacks’ bats had been quiet in recent games, in part because they had been trying to pull too many pitches.

At the urging of Arizona’s coaches, the Diamondbacks focused on using more of the field against Boston and it worked.

Carroll, a left-handed hitter, launched his homer to the seats in left and Rojas, also left-handed, blooped his run-scoring single into left.

“When we do have an all-field approach we start to become unpredictable and we can end up slugging as we did in a couple situations,” Lovullo said. “It’s just got to be good hitters and we’ll continue to press on with that message.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Devers went 0 for 5 after missing the previous two games with a calf injury.

Diamondbacks: Rojas was checked on by a trainer after a hard slide into second in the second, but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Boston gets a day off before RHP Brayan Bello (3-2, 4.08 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against Cincinnati.

Diamondbacks: RHP Rhyne Nelson (1-2, 5.02 ERA) will make his first career start against Colorado in the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

Olson blasts two HRs, Acuña has 4 hits as Strider, Braves overpower Phillies 11-4

ATLANTA – Given a seven-run lead in the first inning, Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider could relax and keep adding to his majors-leading strikeout total.

“That game felt like it was over pretty quick,” Strider said.

Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in three runs with four hits, including a two-run single in Atlanta’s seven-run first inning, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 on Sunday night to split the four-game series.

“Getting a lead first is big, especially when you get that big of a lead,” Strider said. “… When we’re putting up runs, my job isn’t to be perfect. My job is to get outs.”

Following the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker announced right-hander Michael Soroka will be recalled to make his first start since the 2020 season on Monday night at Oakland.

Matt Olson hit a pair of two-run homers for Atlanta, and Strider became the fastest pitcher in modern history to reach 100 strikeouts in a season.

“It’s incredible,” said Acuña through a translator of Strider. “Every time he goes out to pitch it seems like he’s going to strike everybody out.”

Acuña hit a run-scoring triple in the fifth before Olson’s second homer to center. Acuña had two singles in the first when the Braves sent 11 batters to the plate, collected seven hits and opened a 7-0 lead. Led by Acuña and Olson, who had three hits, the Braves set a season high with 20 hits.

Strider (5-2) struck out nine while pitching six innings of two-run ball. The right-hander fired a called third strike past Nick Castellanos for the first out of the fourth, giving him 100 strikeouts in 61 innings and topping Jacob deGrom‘s 61 2/3 innings in 2021 as the fastest to 100 in the modern era.

“It’s cool,” Strider said, adding “hopefully it’ll keep going.”

Olson followed Acuña’s leadoff single with a 464-foot homer to right-center. Austin Riley added another homer before Ozzie Albies and Acuña had two-run singles in the long first inning.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and left fielder Kyle Schwarber each committed an error on a grounder by Orlando Arcia, setting up two unearned runs in the inning.

Strider walked Kody Clemens to open the third. Brandon Marsh followed with a two-run homer for the Phillies’ first hit. Schwarber hit a two-run homer off Collin McHugh in the seventh.

LEAPING CATCH

Michael Harris II celebrated the one-year anniversary of his major league debut by robbing Schwarber of a homer with a leaping catch at the center-field wall in the second. As Harris shook his head to say “No!” after coming down with the ball on the warning track, Strider pumped his fist in approval on the mound – after realizing Harris had the ball.

“He put me through an emotional roller coaster for a moment,” Strider said.

SOROKA RETURNING TO ROTATION

Soroka was scratched from his scheduled start at Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, setting the stage for his final step in his comeback from two torn Achilles tendons.

“To get back is really a feather in that kid’s cap,” Snitker said.

Soroka will be making his first start in the majors since Aug. 3, 2020, against the New York Mets when he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon. Following a setback which required a follow-up surgery, he suffered another tear of the same Achilles tendon midway through the 2021 season.

Soroka suffered another complication in his comeback when a hamstring injury slowed his progress this spring.

Acuña said he was “super happy, super excited for him, super proud of him” and added “I’m just hoping for continued good health.”

Soroka looked like an emerging ace when he finished 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 2019 and placed second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and sixth in the NL Cy Young voting.

The Braves are 0-3 in bullpen committee games as they attempt to overcome losing two key starters, Max Fried (strained left forearm) and Kyle Wright (right shoulder inflammation) to the injured list in early May. Each is expected to miss at least two months.

RHP Dereck Rodriguez, who gave up one hit in two scoreless innings, was optioned to Gwinnett after the game to clear a roster spot for Soroka.

QUICK EXIT

Phillies right-hander Dylan Covey (0-1), claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 20, didn’t make it through the first inning. Covey allowed seven runs, five earned, and six hits, including the homers by Olson and Riley.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: 3B Alex Bohm was held out with hamstring tightness. … LHP José Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) threw the bullpen session originally scheduled for Saturday. Manager Rob Thomson said there was no report that Alvarado, who was placed on the injured list on May 10, had any difficulty.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Following an off day, LHP Ranger Suárez (0-1, 9.82 ERA) is scheduled to face Mets RHP Kodai Senga (4-3, 3.94 ERA) in Tuesday night’s opener of a three-game series in New York.

Braves: Soroka was 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett. He allowed a combined four hits and two runs over 10 2/3 innings in his last two starts. RHP Paul Blackburn (7-6, 4.28 ERA in 2022) is scheduled to make his 2023 debut for Oakland as he returns from a finger injury.