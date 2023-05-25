Red Sox move Kluber to bullpen with Whitlock’s return

Associated PressMay 25, 2023, 12:23 PM EDT
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Red Sox are moving two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the bullpen after a rough start to his first season in Boston.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced the move in a radio interview. Boston had to clear a rotation spot with the return of Garrett Whitlock, who is scheduled to start.

The 37-year-old Kluber is 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in his first nine starts for the Red Sox, who signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract in the offseason. Although he was Boston’s opening day starter, Kluber has pitched six full innings just once this season while issuing 18 walks in 41 2/3 innings.

Kluber has been a starter for nearly all of his 13-year major league career. His only relief appearance since 2013 was for Tampa Bay last October, when he gave up a 15th-inning homer to Cleveland rookie Oscar Gonzalez to end the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history as the Guardians eliminated the Rays in the Wild Card Series.

Kluber won his two Cy Young Awards during nine seasons in Cleveland. Boston is his fourth new team in the last four years.

Last week, the Red Sox moved Nick Pivetta to the bullpen to open a roster spot for James Paxton in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Donaldson to start rehab assignment, Stanton not far behind

Associated PressMay 24, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

NEW YORK — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment and slugger Giancarlo Stanton could begin one as soon as this weekend.

New York manager Aaron Boone said Donaldson, sidelined since April 5 by a strained right hamstring, will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. His first rehab assignment was cut short after one game with Double-A Somerset on April 18.

Boone said Donaldson likely will play the field, then be a designated hitter, before being off Saturday and playing Sunday.

New York opens a three-game series in Seattle, then plays at the Los Angeles Dodgers starting June 2.

“Possibly in Seattle, probably more likely later in the week, just because he’s been down for so long,” Boone said of Donaldson’s return, speaking before the game against Baltimore. “We’ll kind of evaluate at the end, assuming we get there and everything is going well, whether we want to have him get another one or two (games) or not.”

Stanton has been sidelined since April 15 by a strained left hamstring.

“We’re going to get him imaged tomorrow.,” Boone said, adding it is possible he could head to the minors this weekend.