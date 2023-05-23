Siri, Arozarena, Raley homer, Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4

Associated PressMay 23, 2023, 12:05 AM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – After hitting 139 homers last season, the Tampa Bay Rays could blow past that total before this year’s All-Star break.

Jose Siri, Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley homered, and the major league-leading Rays beat the sliding Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Monday night.

Tampa Bay (35-14) leads the major leagues with 94 home runs. The Rays opened a three-game lead over Baltimore in the AL East.

“The team that we have, we have a team that can run, that can field, that can hit,” Siri said through a translator. “It doesn’t matter what pitcher is up there, we feel confident in our ability to hit.”

After opener Trevor Kelley pitched two scoreless innings, Josh Fleming (1-0) allowed two runs and five hits over the next six as the Rays improved to 22-4 at home.

Tampa Bay is the ninth team since 1901 win 22 of its first 26 home games.

The announced crowd at Tropicana Field was a season-low 8,857. Tampa Bay started the day averaging 18,045, 10th in the American League.

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt (5-3) pitched 28 consecutive scoreless inning before the Rays scored three times in the second. He allowed six runs – two earned – and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Whit Merrifield and Daulton Varsho homered for the Blue Jays (25-23), who have lost seven of eight and dropped 9 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay.

Varsho hit a solo homer in the ninth against Zack Littell, who was replaced by Pete Fairbanks with two on and one out. Fairbanks allowed a two-out RBI single to pinch-hitter Brandon Belt and loaded the bases with a walk George Springer before getting a comebacker from Bo Bichette for his fifth save.

“It’s not a lack of effort,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “These guys want it, and they’re battling. You look at the ninth inning, there’s no quit. That’s what gives you a lot of confidence going forward.”

Arozarena had a leadoff double in the second and scored with two outs when first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was charged with an error after mishandling second baseman Merrifield’s throw from behind the base on Christian Bethancourt‘s grounder. Siri followed with a homer to center.

“We take advantage of those little mistakes that the other team’s make,” Siri said.

Bassitt’s scoreless stretch was the second-longest season streak in franchise history, trailing Roger Clemens’ 33 innings in 1998. Dave Steib had a 34-inning run in 1988-89.

Guerrero got his second error after dropping a flip from Bassitt on a hard-hit ball by Wander Franco that the first baseman blocked. Guerrero stayed in the game after Franco stepped on his foot, which was on the base.

Isaac Paredes‘ two-out RBI single later in the third made it 4-0.

Merrifield cut the deficit to 4-2 on a fourth-inning, two-run drive.

Arozarena went deep in the sixth, and Raley added his shot one inning later.

WELCOME BACK

Toronto CF Kevin Kiermaier went 0 for3 in his first regular season game at Tropicana Field as a visiting player after spending 10 years with the Rays.

“I’ve got a lot of different emotions going on,” Kiermaier said. “This is the place that was home for me for so many years. Making the drive over here today like I have hundreds of times before a lot of nostalgia,”

There was a video tribute for the popular Kiermaier after the first inning. He threw out Franco at the plate on Brandon Lowe‘s fifth-inning flyball.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: INF Santiago Espinal (right hamstring inflammation) went on the 10-day injured list. … LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu and reliever Chad Green will have bullpen sessions Tuesday. Both are coming off Tommy John surgery and are expected back this season.

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said RHP Tyler Glasnow (left oblique) could make his season debut Saturday. … LHP Jake Diekman was placed on the paternity list.

UP NEXT

Toronto RHP José Berríos (3-4) and Rays RHP Taj Bradley (3-0) are Tuesday night’s starters.

Gurriel extends majors’ longest hitting streak to 15 games, D-backs beat Phillies 6-3

Associated PressMay 23, 2023, 12:14 AM EDT
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA – Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extending the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 15 games with a homer, double and two RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 Monday night.

Pavin Smith also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won eight of their last 10 games and five of seven on their nine-game trip to Oakland, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott hit solo homers for the Phillies, who have lost six of their last eight games.

Gurriel, acquired by Arizona over the winter in a three-player trade with Toronto, went 4 for 4 and improved his average to .321. During his hitting streak, Gurriel has a .416 average (25 for 60) with six doubles, seven homers and 14 RBIs. On the road this season, Gurriel is hitting .351 (19 for 54) with three doubles, four homers and 9 RBIs in his last 13 games.

“I feel very comfortable,” Gurriel said. “The hitting coaches have worked great with me and we have had a very good communication together.”

In the second inning, Gurriel connected on a hanging sweeper from Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, driving the ball into the left-center field seats for his eighth homer of the season. He capped off the night with a scorching liner just inside the first base bag in the eighth inning, scoring Christian Walker with an insurance run after Philadelphia had closed within 4-3.

“He’s just a great hitter and its fun to watch the approach,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He gets a slider middle-up and middle-in and hits it for the big home run. And when these guys go out and perform at an elite level, I have a front row seat and it’s awful fun for me.”

Wheeler (3-4) was slowed by a fielding error by Stott on a possible Gabriel Moreno double play ball in the second. It proved costly when Geraldo Perdomo doubled into the right field corner, scoring two runs.

Schwarber and Stott cut the deficit to one run with solo homers in the fourth inning off Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry (2-1). Smith answered in the fifth with a leadoff solo shot off Wheeler, who allowed eight hits and three earned runs during his six innings of work.

“I thought he was better than the line,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “The Gurriel home run and the (Smith) home run were one of the few balls that were hard hit. Maybe Perdomo’s ball as well, but there were a lot of soft hits. They did a nice job to get his pitch count up, but he fought through six and that was huge for us.”

Trea Turner ended an 0-for-22 slump with runners in scoring position when he hit an RBI single in the seventh for the Phillies.

Henry allowed four hits, including the two solo homers, and struck out five. He had 18 swings and misses among his 93 pitches. Andrew Chafin picked up his seventh save of the season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: LHP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) threw off flat ground during pre-game work at Citizens Bank Park on Monday. If he feels well enough on Tuesday after a cool down day, manager Rob Thomson said that the Phillies would expect the reliever to work in the bullpen on Wednesday for the first of two anticipated side sessions before heading out on a rehab outing. … INF Edmundo Sosa was held out of the starting lineup on Monday after experiencing tightness in his calf heading back to the first base bag. He did pinch-hit in the ninth inning, striking out.

UP NEXT

The teams will meet in the second game of a three-game set on Tuesday night. Arizona will send RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.48 ERA) to the mound. The Phillies will go with a bullpen game, starting with reliever Matt Strahm (4-3, 2.73) and likely turning to the newly acquired Dylan Covey (0-0, 4.50 ERA) handling the bulk of the innings.