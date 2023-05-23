Dodgers place Dustin May on 60-day IL, out until after All-Star break

May 23, 2023
ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Dodgers shifted starting pitcher Dustin May to the 60-day injury list, which means the right-hander won’t return until after the All-Star break.

The Dodgers had to clear room on their 40-man roster for top prospect Bobby Miller, who was called up from Triple-A to make his major league debut against the Atlanta Braves.

It was another major setback for May, who is only 25 but has battled injuries through his young career. He will be eligible to return to the Dodgers’ active roster on July 17.

May was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts this season, but his velocity dropped off noticeably in his last start against Minnesota on May 17. He was lifted after only one inning with a strained right elbow.

The Dodgers knew he would miss at least a month, and now that timetable has been pushed back even more.

May missed much of the 2021 and ’22 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has made a total of just 20 starts over the last three seasons, going 7-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 101 innings.

May was first called up by the Dodgers late in the 2019 season and was their opening day starter for the pandemic-delayed 2020 campaign, making him the youngest Los Angeles pitcher to get that honor since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

During the 2020 postseason, May appeared in seven games – including three starts – as the Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988.

Miller was the second straight rookie to start for the Dodgers, following Gavin Stone on Monday. Los Angeles has turned to its farm system to carry on while May and left-hander Julio Urías (hamstring) are on the injured list.

Two other starting candidates, Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot, also are on the IL, while 2022 opening day starter Walker Buehler is out for the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Athletics, Nevada legislative leadership reach tentative agreement for new ballpark

May 24, 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced a tentative agreement between his office, legislative leaders in the state and the Oakland Athletics for a stadium funding plan after weeks of negotiations over how much public assistance the state will contribute to a $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas, according to a joint statement.

The tentative agreement indicates a funding bill will be introduced in the Nevada Legislature in the coming days with less than two weeks until the legislative session’s end. It still needs approval from both the state Senate and Assembly.

The threat of a special legislative session looms if lawmakers can’t agree on the bill by the end of the regular session on June 5. The financing is not a sure thing either.

The bill comes on the heels of the Oakland Athletics’ purchase of land on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip where the Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort sits – a pivot from an earlier agreement that would have required a heftier $500 million price tag that many lawmakers signaled was too high. The joint statement did not give a specific number for the amount of public assistance the A’s will ask for.

The project includes the most private investment of any stadium in Major League Baseball, Nevada state treasurer Zach Conine said in the release.

“I am excited that we have finally received the A’s proposal and we are currently reviewing it,” Democratic state Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said in the release. “As I have continuously said throughout this process, no commitment will be made until we have both evaluated the official proposal and received input from interested parties, including impacted community members.”

The A’s have been looking for years for a home to replace Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season. They had sought to build a stadium in Fremont and San Jose before shifting their attention to the Oakland waterfront.

Las Vegas would be the fourth home for a franchise that started as the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901-54. It would become the smallest TV market in Major League Baseball and the smallest market to be home to three major professional sports franchises. The team and the city are hoping to draw from the nearly 40 million tourists who visit Las Vegas annually to help fill the stadium.

Earlier this month, the A’s reached a deal with the Culinary Union, Nevada’s most politically powerful union that represents more than 60,000 workers in the Las Vegas area, which guarantees that A’s workers have the right to organize and negotiate union contracts.