Alvarez hits solo homer, slam as the Astros rout Brewers 12-2 for eighth straight win

Associated PressMay 23, 2023, 12:02 AM EDT
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
Getty Images
0 Comments

MILWAUKEE – Yordan Alvarez was feeling more comfortable than usual, which created plenty of discomfort for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alvarez had a grand slam among his two homers as the Houston Astros pounded the Brewers 12-2 on Monday night for their eighth consecutive victory. Alvarez hit a solo shot off Corbin Burnes in the fifth inning and capped a five-run outburst in the sixth with a basesloaded blast against Hoby Milner.

“I just felt very comfortable at the batter’s box today,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “I think when I get to the stadium and I feel comfortable at the batter’s box, I think good things can happen. I was seeing the ball really well.”

The game marked the third time in his career that Alvarez homered in back-to-back innings. He has 12 homers this season. Over his last four games, Alvarez has gone 7 of 15 with three homers and seven RBIs.

“The big fella, he can just hit,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “He can really hit. He’s one of the best hitters in this game and one of the best that I’ve seen.”

Corey Julks, Martín Maldonado and Mauricio Dubón also went deep against Burnes (4-4) to help the Astros post season highs in runs, hits (15) and homers (five). Alvarez went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, and Julks was 3 of 5 with three RBIs.

Burnes allowed four homers in a game for the first time in his career. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner hadn’t given up three homers in a start since 2019.

“For the most part, we threw the ball pretty well,” Burnes said. “We made mistakes to good hitters, and good hitters hit the ball out of the ballpark.”

Astros starter Cristian Javier (4-1) struck out five and allowed four hits, one run and one walk in six innings. Javier has worked 25 innings and yielded seven runs over his last four starts.

Julks and Maldonado went deep in the second inning as the Astros took a two-run lead. Julks lined a 2-1 sinker over the wall in left-center for a 401-foot blast. Maldonado ripped a 411-foot drive into the left-field seats on a 2-1 cutter.

Milwaukee cut the lead to 2-1 on Rowdy Tellez’s leadoff homer in the bottom of the second, but a brilliant play by center fielder Jake Meyers prevented the Brewers from tying the game. The Brewers had a runner on first with two out when Owen Miller ripped a shot to deep center field. Meyers stretched out his right arm to make the catch as his shoulder banged into the wall.

“It was tremendous,” Javier said through an interpreter while discussing Meyers’ catch. “Obviously it’s big for me. I can go as far as saying that was the key to the game, keeping it there at 2-1.”

The Astros eventually broke the game open.

Dubón led off the fifth with a 409-foot drive to left-center on a 1-0 slider. Two batters later, Alvarez sent a 1-0 cutter over the wall in right-center, a 425-foot shot.

Once Burnes departed, Houston feasted on Milwaukee’s bullpen.

Elvis Peguero replaced Burnes and allowed four runs in one-third of an inning. After the Astros loaded the bases against Peguero, Alvarez sent Milner’s first pitch over the wall in left-center.

With the game out of hand, Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau pitched a scoreless ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve wasn’t in the lineup two nights after making his 2023 debut. The eight-time All-Star had missed the Astros’ first 43 games of the season due to a fractured right thumb. “It’s still spring training for him,” Baker said before the game. “We’ve got to take care of his legs and everything else.” … LHP Parker Mushinski was activated from the 10-day injured list. The Astros optioned LHP Matt Gage to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer went on the 15-day injured list with impingement to his right shoulder. The Brewers already had starting pitchers Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley and Aaron Ashby on the injured list due to shoulder issues. The Brewers recalled RHP Tyson Miller from Triple-A Nashville. … IF Luis Urías is expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday or Wednesday with Nashville. Urías injured his hamstring in the season opener and hasn’t played since.

UP NEXT

RHP J.P. France (1-0, 4.11 ERA) starts for the Astros and RHP Colin Rea (0-3, 5.52) pitches for the Brewers as the three-game series continues Tuesday night.

Gurriel extends majors’ longest hitting streak to 15 games, D-backs beat Phillies 6-3

Associated PressMay 23, 2023, 12:14 AM EDT
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

PHILADELPHIA – Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extending the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 15 games with a homer, double and two RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 Monday night.

Pavin Smith also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won eight of their last 10 games and five of seven on their nine-game trip to Oakland, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott hit solo homers for the Phillies, who have lost six of their last eight games.

Gurriel, acquired by Arizona over the winter in a three-player trade with Toronto, went 4 for 4 and improved his average to .321. During his hitting streak, Gurriel has a .416 average (25 for 60) with six doubles, seven homers and 14 RBIs. On the road this season, Gurriel is hitting .351 (19 for 54) with three doubles, four homers and 9 RBIs in his last 13 games.

“I feel very comfortable,” Gurriel said. “The hitting coaches have worked great with me and we have had a very good communication together.”

In the second inning, Gurriel connected on a hanging sweeper from Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, driving the ball into the left-center field seats for his eighth homer of the season. He capped off the night with a scorching liner just inside the first base bag in the eighth inning, scoring Christian Walker with an insurance run after Philadelphia had closed within 4-3.

“He’s just a great hitter and its fun to watch the approach,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He gets a slider middle-up and middle-in and hits it for the big home run. And when these guys go out and perform at an elite level, I have a front row seat and it’s awful fun for me.”

Wheeler (3-4) was slowed by a fielding error by Stott on a possible Gabriel Moreno double play ball in the second. It proved costly when Geraldo Perdomo doubled into the right field corner, scoring two runs.

Schwarber and Stott cut the deficit to one run with solo homers in the fourth inning off Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry (2-1). Smith answered in the fifth with a leadoff solo shot off Wheeler, who allowed eight hits and three earned runs during his six innings of work.

“I thought he was better than the line,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “The Gurriel home run and the (Smith) home run were one of the few balls that were hard hit. Maybe Perdomo’s ball as well, but there were a lot of soft hits. They did a nice job to get his pitch count up, but he fought through six and that was huge for us.”

Trea Turner ended an 0-for-22 slump with runners in scoring position when he hit an RBI single in the seventh for the Phillies.

Henry allowed four hits, including the two solo homers, and struck out five. He had 18 swings and misses among his 93 pitches. Andrew Chafin picked up his seventh save of the season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: LHP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) threw off flat ground during pre-game work at Citizens Bank Park on Monday. If he feels well enough on Tuesday after a cool down day, manager Rob Thomson said that the Phillies would expect the reliever to work in the bullpen on Wednesday for the first of two anticipated side sessions before heading out on a rehab outing. … INF Edmundo Sosa was held out of the starting lineup on Monday after experiencing tightness in his calf heading back to the first base bag. He did pinch-hit in the ninth inning, striking out.

UP NEXT

The teams will meet in the second game of a three-game set on Tuesday night. Arizona will send RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.48 ERA) to the mound. The Phillies will go with a bullpen game, starting with reliever Matt Strahm (4-3, 2.73) and likely turning to the newly acquired Dylan Covey (0-0, 4.50 ERA) handling the bulk of the innings.