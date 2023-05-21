Twins put 2B Jorge Polanco on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the injured list Saturday.
Polanco was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday because of a strained left hamstring. He is hitting .284 (27 for 95) with four home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBIs in in 23 games.
This is the second time this season Polanco is missing time because of a left leg injury. He missed the first 19 games of the season because of inflammation in his left knee.
With Polanco unavailable, infielder Edouard Julien was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. Julien made his major league debut on April 12 and hit .222 (6 for 27) with two homers and four RBIs in eight games.
ST. LOUIS – The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urías on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a strained left hamstring and recalled RHP Wander Suero from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Los Angeles made the move Saturday just a few hours after manager Dave Roberts said he expected Urías to make his next scheduled start Tuesday at Atlanta.
Urías was pulled from his start against St. Louis on Thursday night after allowing six runs on four home runs in the third inning.
He’s 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season after going 17-7 last season with a National League-leading 2.31 ERA. He also led the NL with 20 wins in 2021.
Suero is 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA in three relief appearances for the Dodgers this season and has gone 3-0 with a 1.32 ERA in 11 appearances for Oklahoma City.