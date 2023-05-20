Padres’ Manny Machado headed to injured list with fractured left hand

Associated PressMay 20, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a hairline fracture in his left hand.

Machado was hit by a pitch. The move was backdated and manager Bob Melvin said there’s a possibility Machado can return when the Padres play at the New York Yankees next weekend.

“It’s getting better, but we’ve got an off day coming up, we didn’t feel like he could play this weekend, we can backdate it three, so he’d be able to come back in New York,” Melvin said before the Padres opened a series against the Boston Red Sox. “That’s not something you want to push on top of that. He’s a guy that can play in pain; we saw it last year. We just want to get ahead of this thing and hope he’s 100% when we get to New York.”

Like the rest of the superstar-studded Padres lineup, Machado is struggling, hitting just .231 with five homers and 19 RBIs. He was an All-Star each of the last two seasons and was runner-up in NL MVP voting last year.

The Padres recalled infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon from Triple-A El Paso.

The Padres have lost nine of 11 to tumble into fourth place in the NL West, 7 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego entered this season with World Series expectations after reaching the NL Championship Series last year.

The Padres also placed right-hander Seth Lugo on the 15-day IL with a right calf strain and recalled left-hander Ryan Weathers from El Paso.

Dodgers place LHP Julio Urías on IL with hamstring strain

Associated PressMay 21, 2023, 1:00 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS – The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urías on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a strained left hamstring and recalled RHP Wander Suero from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles made the move Saturday just a few hours after manager Dave Roberts said he expected Urías to make his next scheduled start Tuesday at Atlanta.

Urías was pulled from his start against St. Louis on Thursday night after allowing six runs on four home runs in the third inning.

He’s 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season after going 17-7 last season with a National League-leading 2.31 ERA. He also led the NL with 20 wins in 2021.

Suero is 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA in three relief appearances for the Dodgers this season and has gone 3-0 with a 1.32 ERA in 11 appearances for Oklahoma City.