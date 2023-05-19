Yankees’ Domingo Germán suspended 10 games by MLB for using foreign substance

Associated PressMay 19, 2023, 9:58 AM EDT
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

NEW YORK — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport’s prohibition of foreign substances on the mound.

The penalty was announced following Germán’s ejection in the fourth inning at Toronto for what an umpire said was “the stickiest hand I’ve ever felt.”

“My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm,” crew chief James Hoye explained after the game.

The punishment was imposed by Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations. Germán did not appeal, and his suspension began in Toronto.

Germán cannot be replaced on the roster while he is suspended. Barring rainouts, he will be eligible to return May 28 against San Diego.

“He went over the line that umpires deemed and now we’ve got to live with the consequences of that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in Toronto. “No one player needs to carry this load. We’ll share it all and we’ll do it together.”

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is expected to be activated off the injured list to start in Germán’s place against the Cincinnati Reds.

A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Severino has not pitched for New York this season because of a right lat strain. He allowed two runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset.

Germán had retired his first nine batters. He denied Hoye’s assertion, saying he didn’t have anything on his hand other than rosin.

“It was definitely just the rosin bag,” Germán said through a translator. “It was sweat and the rosin bag. I don’t need any extra help to grab the baseball.”

Germán’s ejection was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago, and the second this season.

Hoye’s crew examined the 30-year-old right-hander during an April 15 start against Minnesota, when Germán retired his first 16 batters, but allowed him to stay in that game. Hoye had asked Germán to wash rosin off his hand and some had remained on the pitcher’s pinkie.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended for sticky stuff on April 20, and Seattle’s Héctor Santiago and Arizona’s Caleb Smith were suspended in 2021.

Álvarez three-run HR in 9th, Alonso three-run HR in 10th give Mets 8-7 comeback win over Rays

Associated PressMay 18, 2023, 12:19 AM EDT
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

NEW YORK – Francisco Álvarez hit a tying three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Pete Alonso hit a game-ending three-run shot in the 10th, giving the New York Mets an improbable 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

New York trailed 2-0 before Mark Vientos, a rookie brought up from the minors for his season debut, tied the score with a two-run homer in the seventh off side-armer Ryan Thompson.

Brandon Lowe put the Rays back ahead with a two-run homer off Adam Ottavino in a three-run eighth that built a 5-2 lead.

Álvarez homered on a sweeper from Jason Adam, a 426-foot shot off the facing of the left-field second deck, to send the game into extra innings. The Rays opened a 7-5 lead when pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez and Josh Lowe had run-scoring singles in the 10th against David Robertson (1-0).

Jeff McNeil singled off Pete Fairbanks (0-1) leading off the bottom half, and Alonso pulled a fastball into the left-field second deck for his 15th home run of the season, sending the Mets running onto the field following their first walk-off win this season. It was the fourth career walk-off homer for Alonso, and the Mets won for the first time this year in a game they trailed by three runs.

New York and the major league-best Rays meet Thursday in the rubber game of the series as the Mets try to stop a streak of six straight series losses.

Tampa Bay stole seven bases. Wander Franco and Taylor Walls stole two each, and Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley and Josh Lowe one apiece.

Isaac Paredes hit an RBI double in the fourth for the Rays off an otherwise overpowering Kodai Senga, who struck out a season-high 12. Jose Siri boosted the lead to 2-0 when he homered for the second straight night, a seventh-inning drive off Jeff Brigham.

Senga allowed three hits and three walks as his family arrived from Japan and watched him pitch for the first time this season. His strikeouts, the most by a Mets rookie since Noah Syndergaard in 2015, prompted fans in the left-field seats to hang 12 ghost posters, a nod to his ghost forkball.

Siri drew boos from Citi Field fans during his home run trot. He raised his right arm, index and pinkie fingers extended, after passing second base and pulled his left jersey sleeve up while heading home, irking the crowd.

Rays starter Josh Fleming allowed three hits in five scoreless innings.

WEB GEM

Siri made a backhand grab in center on a full sprint to rob Jeff McNeil of an extra-base hit starting the sixth.

FALLING BEHIND

New York opponents have scored first in 29 of 44 games.

MOVES

RHP Yonny Chirinos was optioned to Triple-A Durham and the Rays selected the contract of RHP Zack Burdi from the Bulls. RHP Javier Guerra cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Durham.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (left oblique) probably will get one more minor league rehabilitation start before he’s activated from the IL. … 1B Yandy Díaz (left groin) likely will return for Friday’s homestand opener against Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay will bring up RHP Taj Bradley (3-0, 3.52 ERA) from Durham to start Thursday’s series finale. He beat Boston, Houston and Cincinnati in April. RHP Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.02) starts for the Mets.