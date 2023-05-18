Outman hits grand slam to propel Dodgers to 7-3 victory over Twins

Associated PressMay 18, 2023, 12:05 AM EDT
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES – James Outman has struggled since being named the National League’s Rookie of the Month in April. The Dodgers outfielder though showed signs of possibly getting back to his earlier form with a big game Wednesday.

The outfielder hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning as the Dodgers rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

“It felt good to finally come through in a big spot,” Outman said. “I’m glad that we got the go-ahead run right there in that situation. The grand slam was kind of like the cherry on top.”

Byron Buxton and Joey Gallo homered for the Twins, who dropped two of the three in a matchup of division leaders.

The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the seventh before scoring five runs all with two outs. Will Smith tied it after Emilio Pagan walked Miguel Vargas with the bases loaded and Outman put them on top when he drove a first-pitch fastball over the wall in center. It was the rookie outfielder’s ninth home run of the season and second career grand slam.

Outman had two hits in the game. He broke out of an 0-for-13 slump with a hit in the fourth inning.

Outman was batting .289 at the end of April but has had a rough May. He came into the game not only hitless in his last five games, but was 5 for 33 in his last 11.

“It was no secret I was grinding. My teammates were keeping me positive and centered,” he said.

José De León (0-1) took the loss after he allowed two-out base hits to Smith and Max Muncy in the seventh.

Brusdar Graterol (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in what was largely a bullpen game for the Dodgers. Starter Dustin May left after the first inning due to right elbow pain. May had Tommy John Surgery two years ago.

Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that May had a flexor pronator strain and will be going on the injured list. He also admitted that his feelings were a little conflicted after the game.

“Still excited that we won the game and a series against a really good ballclub, but I’m also thinking about Dustin right now,” he said.

May wasn’t the only one injured as there was attrition on both teams. Minnesota center fielder Nick Gordon fractured his right shin after he a fouled a pitch off his leg in the fifth inning. Second baseman Jorge Polanco left in the seventh due to a hamstring strain and Gallo suffered a bruised shin after taking a foul ball of his leg in the ninth.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Gordon will be out at least a month. Gordon finished his at-bat, but struck out.

“There’s almost nothing that can take them out of the game, and sometimes we have to step in and take them out,” Baldelli said. “I wish Nick didn’t have to take that last swing, knowing now that his leg was fractured. Doesn’t look like it’s displaced, or he further hurt himself talking that extra swing, but I’ll bet it was painful as hell.”

Mookie Betts had two hits and factored in the Dodgers’ first two runs. He hit his first triple of the season to lead off the third and scored on Freddie Freeman‘s sacrifice fly.

After Buxton’s homer tied it, the Dodgers answered back in the fourth when Betts drove in Outman on a two-out base hit to center.

Gallo evened it in the sixth on a solo shot to center. The Twins grabbed the lead in the seventh when Willi Castro stole third base and scored on pitcher Caleb Ferguson‘s throwing error when it looked like Castro might be caught in a rundown between second and third.

NOT GRAY’S DAY

Minnesota’s Sonny Gray came into the game leading the majors with a 1.39 ERA but struggled in four innings.

The right-hander faced constant traffic in his four innings of work. He allowed two runs on five hits and walked three. He also struck out four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Justin Bruihl was optioned to make room for Covey. … RHP Jimmy Nelson (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.16 ERA), who has recorded double-digit strikeouts in three of his eight starts, gets the call in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (5-3, 3.61 ERA) will make his first career start against the Cardinals on Thursday to start a four-game set at St. Louis.

Álvarez three-run HR in 9th, Alonso three-run HR in 10th give Mets 8-7 comeback win over Rays

Associated PressMay 18, 2023, 12:19 AM EDT
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

NEW YORK – Francisco Álvarez hit a tying three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Pete Alonso hit a game-ending three-run shot in the 10th, giving the New York Mets an improbable 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

New York trailed 2-0 before Mark Vientos, a rookie brought up from the minors for his season debut, tied the score with a two-run homer in the seventh off side-armer Ryan Thompson.

Brandon Lowe put the Rays back ahead with a two-run homer off Adam Ottavino in a three-run eighth that built a 5-2 lead.

Álvarez homered on a sweeper from Jason Adam, a 426-foot shot off the facing of the left-field second deck, to send the game into extra innings. The Rays opened a 7-5 lead when pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez and Josh Lowe had run-scoring singles in the 10th against David Robertson (1-0).

Jeff McNeil singled off Pete Fairbanks (0-1) leading off the bottom half, and Alonso pulled a fastball into the left-field second deck for his 15th home run of the season, sending the Mets running onto the field following their first walk-off win this season. It was the fourth career walk-off homer for Alonso, and the Mets won for the first time this year in a game they trailed by three runs.

New York and the major league-best Rays meet Thursday in the rubber game of the series as the Mets try to stop a streak of six straight series losses.

Tampa Bay stole seven bases. Wander Franco and Taylor Walls stole two each, and Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley and Josh Lowe one apiece.

Isaac Paredes hit an RBI double in the fourth for the Rays off an otherwise overpowering Kodai Senga, who struck out a season-high 12. Jose Siri boosted the lead to 2-0 when he homered for the second straight night, a seventh-inning drive off Jeff Brigham.

Senga allowed three hits and three walks as his family arrived from Japan and watched him pitch for the first time this season. His strikeouts, the most by a Mets rookie since Noah Syndergaard in 2015, prompted fans in the left-field seats to hang 12 ghost posters, a nod to his ghost forkball.

Siri drew boos from Citi Field fans during his home run trot. He raised his right arm, index and pinkie fingers extended, after passing second base and pulled his left jersey sleeve up while heading home, irking the crowd.

Rays starter Josh Fleming allowed three hits in five scoreless innings.

WEB GEM

Siri made a backhand grab in center on a full sprint to rob Jeff McNeil of an extra-base hit starting the sixth.

FALLING BEHIND

New York opponents have scored first in 29 of 44 games.

MOVES

RHP Yonny Chirinos was optioned to Triple-A Durham and the Rays selected the contract of RHP Zack Burdi from the Bulls. RHP Javier Guerra cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Durham.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (left oblique) probably will get one more minor league rehabilitation start before he’s activated from the IL. … 1B Yandy Díaz (left groin) likely will return for Friday’s homestand opener against Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay will bring up RHP Taj Bradley (3-0, 3.52 ERA) from Durham to start Thursday’s series finale. He beat Boston, Houston and Cincinnati in April. RHP Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.02) starts for the Mets.