Guardians place Ramírez on bereavement list, recall Rocchio from Triple-A

Associated PressMay 17, 2023, 10:06 AM EDT
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CHICAGO — The Cleveland Guardians placed All-Star third baseman José Ramírez on the bereavement list and recalled hot-hitting infielder Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus.

The team made the moves ahead of a three-game series against the White Sox.

Manager Terry Francona said Ramírez isn’t expected to rejoin the Guardians until they play the Mets in New York for a three-game set. Ramírez, who is batting .285 with four homers and 22 RBIs, traveled to the Dominican Republic following the death of his grandmother.

“She had a big hand in raising him,” Francona said. “So as much as we miss him, our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Josh Naylor, who has been on a hitting tear lately, will take Ramírez’s No. 3 spot in the batting order, while Gabriel Arias will start at third in the series opener. Naylor has homered in three straight games – all go-ahead shots in the eighth inning.

This will be Rocchio’s second stint with Cleveland. However, the 22-year-old didn’t make his major league debut when he was brought up in April.

Rocchio was batting .338 at Columbus with one homer, 21 RBIs and 20 steals. The middle infielder hit safely in 16 straight games.

“He’s done good,” Francona said. “I’d like to play him one of these games that he’s here, just because I think it’d be fun.”

Francona said he’s open to trying Rocchio at third base.

“We’ll kind of see how the next couple of days go,” he said.

Struggling Mets call up infielder Mark Vientos from minor leagues

Associated PressMay 17, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

NEW YORK — Infielder Mark Vientos was brought up to the struggling New York Mets after a hot start to the minor league season.

The 23-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .333 with 11 doubles, 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 38 games. Vientos made his big league debut last Sept. 22 and batted .167 (6 for 46) with one homer and three RBIs in 16 games.

He will start at third base and bat eighth in the lineup.

Infielder Luis Guillorme was optioned to Syracuse. He hit .233 with three RBIs in 27 games with the Mets this year.

Despite a major league record $355 million opening-day payroll, the Mets began have a 20-23 record and are 21st among the 30 teams in runs.

New York had gone 6-16 following a 14-7 start and fell three games below .500 for the first time since ending the 2021 season at 77-85.