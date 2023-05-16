Marlins star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. headed to the injured list

MIAMI — Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a right toe turf injury.
A first-year outfielder, Chisholm collided with the center-field wall while attempting to catch a drive hit by Henry Ramos in Miami’s 6-5 loss against Cincinnati on Saturday. Chisholm remained down on the warning track for a couple of minutes before he reached his feet and limped off the field.
“Not what you want from your star centerfielder,” Marlins manager Schumaker said before Tuesday’s series opener against Washington. “We put a lot on his plate early in the year and in spring training, and he’s done nothing but grow in that position.”
Chisholm has seven homers and began Tuesday tied for second in the NL with 14 steals. He homered in consecutive games against the Reds before his injury.
The 25-year-old Chisholm was voted starting second baseman in the 2022 All-Star Game but didn’t play because of a back injury he sustained in June that sidelined him the remainder of the season.
Chisholm spent his first three seasons with Miami primarily at second base but agreed to the move to center, where he started 38 of the first 41 games. The move also opened second base for reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez, acquired from Minnesota in an off-season trade.
“Definitely a tough loss,” Schumaker said. “Looking forward to him getting healthy and back.”
Schumaker said reserves Garrett Hampson and Peyton Burdick will split the initial starts in center during Chisholm’s absence.
The Marlins also recalled infielder-outfielder Xavier Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville and reinstated right-handed relief pitcher J.T. Chargois from the 15-day injured list.
LOS ANGELES — Walker Buehler is hoping to return in time for the final month of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ regular season.
His manager is taking a wait-and-see approach.
The right-hander threw a modified bullpen session at Dodger Stadium before Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. Buehler threw from the mound to a catcher in a standing position.
Buehler had his second Tommy John surgery on Aug. 23. His first was in 2015 shortly after being drafted in the first round by the Dodgers.
“The 8½, 9 months has gone pretty quick. I feel like I’m over two-thirds of the way,” Buehler said. “Sept. 1 is still the goal. I want to get up to a certain pitch count where me being here is not a hindrance.”
Buehler’s next step in ramping up includes throwing to a crouching catcher in a couple weeks.
With Tommy John surgery recovery time usually 12-18 months, manager Dave Roberts admitted Buehler’s timeline is aggressive.
“That’s embedded in Walker, the confidence. That’s not surprising,” Roberts said. “Today was a good day and we’ll see how he progresses.”
While Buehler would like to be back this season, he said he will not try to rush back. Being healthy for 2024 remains the foremost goal.
“I have to try and look out for myself and the team here. The biggest thing is I want to come back healthy for all of next year,” he said. “There are some exciting parts of playing at the end of this year and that’s something I want to do. But if I’m not healthy enough, I’m not going to try and put a square peg in a round hole.”
Buehler went 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 2021 while making his second All-Star team and finishing fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. Last season, Buehler was 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts. The 28-year-old has a 3.02 career ERA.