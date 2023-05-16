Grieving Clayton Kershaw set for start against Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw will take the mound with a heavy heart, pitching three days after the death of his mother, Marianne Tombaugh.

Kershaw elected to remain with the club after his mother’s passing and is expected to go on the bereavement list following his home outing against the Minnesota Twins.

“Once he makes his start, I’m sure there will be some things that are going to take place that he’s going to take part in, if that’s what they choose,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Kershaw (6-2, 2.36 ERA) is tied for the National League lead in wins. He has 56 strikeouts and 10 walks in 49 2/3 innings this season and enters the outing off a win at Milwaukee in which he gave up one run on five hits over a season-high-tying seven innings.

The start was a welcome sight after Kershaw gave up a season-high five walks in a May 5 loss to the San Diego Padres.

“I think there’s not many more words you can really say about a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman said of Kershaw. “When you need someone like that to step up, and he does it every single time, it’s just a treat to watch. Being a fan of baseball, to get to watch that every five days, it’s special.”

In Kershaw’s lone career start against the Twins, he pitched a perfect seven innings and struck out 13 in his 2022 season debut. However, he was removed at that point as a precaution after missing much of the 2021 season due to forearm inflammation.

The Dodgers earned a wild 9-8, 12-inning victory over the Twins behind two home runs from Max Muncy, another from Will Smith and a game-ending, bases-loaded walk by Trayce Thompson. Muncy has four multi-homer games this season.

Los Angeles will try for its season-best seventh consecutive victory and its 11th consecutive victory at home.

The Twins will send right-hander Bailey Ober to the mound in an effort to stop the Dodgers’ run. Ober (2-0, 1.85), who started the season at Triple-A Saint Paul, was solid against the Padres, when he gave up three runs over six innings and threw a season-high 96 pitches.

While Minnesota rallied for a 5-3 victory in that game, it was the first time in his four major league starts this season that Ober allowed more than one run.

“Toward the end of an outing, guys have to kind of reach somewhere to keep pitching. They don’t feel like the outing just started,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Bailey, he did a phenomenal job and kept us in the game, again.”

Ober has not faced the Dodgers in his three major league seasons.

Despite the loss, the Twins are in familiar territory. They have won consecutive series against the Padres and Chicago Cubs, but only after they lost the opener in each set. Those series were at home, though. Minnesota will attempt to repeat the feat on the road, where it is 9-11.

Christian Vazquez and Jorge Polanco each had three hits for the Twins. Polanco socked a solo home run and Trevor Larnach hit a three-run shot that tied the game 6-6 in the eighth inning.

Oakland Athletics reach agreement for potential stadium site on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Athletics reached an agreement with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a potential stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.

Bally’s Corp. made the announcement for a 30,000-seat stadium on the 35-acre site. The project is expected to cost about $1.5 billion, and the A’s are asking for nearly $400 million in public support from the Nevada Legislature, which could vote on a proposal this week.

The A’s previously signed an agreement to build a stadium also on Tropicana Avenue but on the other side of Interstate 15 that runs alongside the Strip. They were expected to ask the Legislature for $500 million in public funds for the 49-acre site that would have included much more than a stadium.

The new agreement is a scaled-down proposal but the location is in closer walking distance for fans who are staying in hotels on the south end of the Strip.“We are excited about the potential to bring Major League Baseball to this iconic location,” A’s President Dave Kaval said in a statement. “We are thrilled to work alongside Bally’s and GLPI, and look forward to finalizing plans to bring the Athletics to Southern Nevada.”

Kaval has said he hopes to break ground on a new ballpark next year and open the venue in time for the 2027 season. The A’s have a lease at Oakland Coliseum through 2024, and they could play the 2025 and ’26 seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate Aviators.

The Tropicana opened in 1957 and in its heyday drew such A-listers as Sammy Davis Jr. Now the Trop is overshadowed by nearby megaresorts such as the MGM Grand, New York-New York and Mandalay Bay, and soon it likely will meet the fate of so many other historic Las Vegas hotels that are no longer around.

“We are honored to have been selected to partner with the Oakland Athletics on this monumental step in helping to bring Major League Baseball to the great city of Las Vegas, and to be a part of the once-in-a-generation opportunity of having a professional baseball team located within a short walk of the Las Vegas Strip,” Bally’s President George Papanier said in a statement. “The Tropicana has been a landmark of Las Vegas for generations, and this development will enhance this iconic site for generations to come.”

The A’s had been looking for a new home for years to replace the outdated and run-down Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season. It is averaging less than 9,500 fans at home this season, by far the lowest among the 30 teams.

The team had been in negotiations with the city of Oakland to build a stadium on the waterfront but switched the focus entirely to Las Vegas last month. The A’s exclusive negotiating rights deal with the Port of Oakland for the Howard Terminal site expired last Friday, allowing the port to negotiate with other parties interested in using the downtown site.

On Friday, the A’s also reached a deal with the Culinary Union, a politically powerful Nevada union that represents more than 60,000 workers mostly in the Las Vegas area, which guarantees that A’s workers have the right to organize and negotiate union contracts.

“We hope there will be a path forward for all stakeholders so the Las Vegas A’s can join the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders to continue this transformation as Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, also becomes the sporting capital of the world,” Culinary Union secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge said in a statement.