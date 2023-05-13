White Sox place INF Elvis Andrus on 10-day IL with oblique injury

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Elvis Andrus on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a strained left oblique.

The 34-year-old Andrus got hurt during his final at-bat in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 5-1 loss to Houston. He is batting .201 with a homer and 13 RBIs in 39 games this season.

There is no timetable for Andrus’ return.

“It’s even hard to evaluate that right now,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “You’ve got to wait a few days to see how it settles down and then see where he’s at. See how much pain there still is there and how he recovers. That’s going to be a slower process.”

Infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been sidelined by right shoulder inflammation.

Hanser Alberto is expected to get most of the time at second base while Andrus is out. Gonzalez also could fill in at the spot.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal was slated to return Saturday night against Houston, but he was scratched. He left Thursday’s 4-3 loss at Kansas City because of right hamstring tightness.

Grifol said Grandal is still feeling the injury “a little bit,” and the manager wanted to be cautious.

“Especially with the off day on Monday,” Grifol said. “We’ll reassess it tomorrow. If he can play tomorrow, I might put him in there. If not, we’ll give him the extra 48 hours so he can be ready to go on Tuesday.”

Infielder Jake Burger was back in the White Sox clubhouse after playing two games in a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte. Burger had been sidelined by a strained left oblique, but he could be activated as soon as Sunday.

“I think it’s probably been four days where I fully felt like I could do everything,” Burger said. “Obviously progressed quicker than I felt like it was going to. I’m just happy to feel back to myself.”

Cardinals’ Willson Contreras to return to catching duties on Monday

BOSTON — Willson Contreras’ demotion from catching didn’t last very long.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said before Saturday’s game against Boston that the 31-year-old Contreras will be back behind the plate on Monday night when the Cardinals open a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We felt really good about the progress that we’ve made and it lines up really well for him to catch Monday,” Marmol said.

Looking to replace Yadier Molina at catcher, St. Louis signed the three-time All-Star to an $87.5 million, five-year contract in December, its biggest move of the offseason.

“We talked about it last night and I told him that I’m ready to catch,” Contreras said after Saturday’s 4-3 comeback victory over the Red Sox.

“I’m not going to be just a DH because it’s really hard just to be a DH when I can be behind the plate,” he said. “I was just ready to catch.”

Contreras said Marmol came to him and asked if he was ready.

“I don’t know if I was acting different, he read something in my body and went right to the point and said: ‘Are you ready to catch?’ and I said yes,” Contreras said.

But Marmol announced last weekend that Contreras would be taking a break from catching for a while – a move that raised questions about the fit of the free agent acquisition in the first place.

The departure of Molina, a nine-time Gold Glove winner who retired after his 19th season with the Cardinals, looms over the team’s losing record.

Contreras will be catching right-hander Jack Flaherty on Monday. The last time he started behind the plate was on May 4 for Flaherty, who was tagged for 10 runs in 2 1/3 innings. Contreras came in as a defensive replacement the next day.

“This is what they wanted,” Marmol said.

Now, they’ll be together again – and Contreras will have a chance to fulfill what St. Louis envisioned during the offseason.

Contreras has been the designated hitter during his time away from behind the plate. He is batting .263 with three homers and 18 RBIs entering the middle game of the three-game series in Boston.