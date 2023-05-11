Rangers designate veteran pitcher Ian Kennedy for assignment

Associated PressMay 11, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT
Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Ian Kennedy was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after a tough start to his 17th season in the big leagues.

Texas recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock, clearing roster room with Kennedy’s departure before the opener of a four-game series at Oakland.

The 38-year-old Kennedy was 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA, surrendering eight earned runs and 10 total over 10 innings and 11 appearances. He made the team for opening day as a non-roster invitee for the second time, also doing so in 2021.

Manager Bruce Bochy said he spoke with Kennedy by phone on the way to the ballpark after the pitcher heard from Rangers general manager Chris Young.

“I just told him how much I appreciated being with him, working with him, getting to know him,” Bochy said. “Great teammate. It was more the fit, what we needed here, innings, flexibility, those type of things. But he was a pro, let me tell you, he was good with these guys, great teammate, so we’ll see what happens here.”

If Kennedy isn’t claimed on waivers or traded over the next seven days he could go to the minor leagues or be released.

King pitched for the Rangers in each of the past three seasons, including making the opening-day roster in 2022 among his three big league stints last year. He was 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and a save over nine relief outings at Triple-A.

The Rangers lead the AL West and their 22-14 start is the club’s best over the first 36 games since 2013.

Rays’ Tyler Glasnow cleared to resume minor league rehab outings

Associated PressMay 11, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Tyler Glasnow was cleared to make his next minor league injury rehabilitation appearance in his return from an oblique injury, a day after a start was cut short by left side tightness.

Glasnow was hurt while throwing batting practice at spring training on Feb. 27. He threw 46 pitches for Triple-A Durham at Norfolk in the 29-year-old’s first rehab appearance, allowing two hits over 2 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

He was to have thrown about four innings or 60 pitches at Charlotte but left after one scoreless inning and 11 pitches. Glasnow was checked by a doctor.

“He’s in a good spot,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said before a series opener at the New York Yankees. “Everything looked out clean.”

Cash said Glasnow probably will make his next minor league start, perhaps of three innings, and then have at least one more minor league appearance.

Glasnow returned to the mound for Rays with a pair of outings Sept. 28 and Oct. 3 following Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021, with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister.