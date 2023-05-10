NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association finalized their collective bargaining agreement through the 2026 season, 14 months after reaching a memorandum of understanding for a deal that ended a 99-day lockout.
The agreement, which expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, 2026, runs 426 pages, up from 359 in the deal that ended on Dec. 1, 2021. The initial agreement in 1968 was 23 pages.
This year’s agreement took nearly twice as long to draft and finalize as the 2016-21 deal, which needed seven months, 29 days.
MLB and the union failed to draft a final agreement after their 1985 strike settlement, operating through 1989 on their 1980 collective bargaining agreement as modified by their 1981 strike settlement and the 1985 memorandum of understanding.
CINCINNATI — New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cincinnati Reds due to neck spasms.
Left-hander David Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start the opener of a three-game series.
The start would have been Scherzer’s second since a 10-game suspension by Major League Baseball for violating the prohibition on foreign substances during an April 19 game at the Los Angeles Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed six runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings at Detroit in his return on May 3, leaving the 38-year-old right-hander 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five starts this season.
Scherzer was limited to two starts for the Washington Nationals between June 30 and Aug. 22, 2019, because of a mid-back strain and a rhomboid strain. He was scratched from Game 5 of that year’s World Series because of neck and back spasms, then started Game 7 three days later and pitched five innings without a decision as the Nationals beat Houston for their only title.
Scherzer started feeling a problem after throwing a light bullpen on Sunday.
“It started feeling barks, so I got some treatment during the game,” he said Tuesday. “When I woke up Monday, it was seriously locked up. Once it’s locked up, it takes a few days to unlock.”
He added that he expects to make a start during New York’s six-game trip that concludes with a three-game weekend series at Washington.
“I’m pretty confident,” he said. “What day it is, I don’t know.”
New York also placed relief right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain, a move retroactive to Monday.