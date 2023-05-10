Carlos Correa hears, understands boos after Twins loss

May 10, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — With each empty at-bat by Carlos Correa, the exasperation mounted in the crowd in Minnesota.

The boos at the end were merely the natural progression.

Correa went 0 for 5 – dropping his batting average to .185 – and stranded six runners on base for the Twins in their 6-1 loss to the San Diego Padres, and the star shortstop said he “absolutely” heard the booing that followed his last two fruitless plate appearances.

“I’d boo myself too with the amount of money I’m making, if I’m playing like that,” said Correa, who signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins on Jan. 11 after richer agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through amid concern about the long-term health of his ankle.

There’s no injury here, just a stunningly slow start to the season for a player the Twins committed more money to than anyone else in franchise history – hence the boos.

“Obviously, it’s acceptable. It’s part of the game, part of sports,” Correa said. “Fans want production, and fans want a team that’s going to compete out there and win games. It’s to be expected when you play poorly. But at the same time, the work doesn’t stop. I’m going to keep working and keep focusing on the things I can control, and the results will come.”

“Even though we haven’t been playing our best baseball, even though I haven’t been playing my best baseball, we’re in a good spot when it comes to the division. When I get right, when we get right as a team, then we’re going to be playing better baseball and hopefully build a bigger lead,” Correa said.

Correa is far from the only expected-to-produce hitter not doing his part for the Twins. Joey Gallo’s hitless streak reached 25 straight at-bats until he singled. Jose Miranda went 2 for 21 on the road trip last week.

But with Correa making $32 million this year, tied for the sixth-largest position player salary in the major leagues, he’s the easiest target for fans directing their frustration. Correa fittingly ended innings with his last four at-bats against the Padres, prompting the boos from the crowd of 16,882.

He popped out to first base with runners on first and second in the third, struck out with the bases empty in the fifth, struck out with runners at first and second in seventh and grounded out to end the game with runners at second and third.

“I trust the player and I trust our coaching staff to be able to work through this. We have a lot of baseball to play, and Carlos has great perspective. He knows that. He understands that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Adding stress to a situation never works. Adding ideas to a situation and adding some patience for yourself and some ways to actually calm down probably work better than anything else, and I think he knows that.”

Twins reinstate Farmer, demote Miranda to Triple-A

May 10, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins returned infielder Kyle Farmer from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list four weeks after he was hit by a pitch in the face and needed oral surgery.

Third baseman Jose Miranda was sent to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Farmer before Minnesota’s game against the San Diego Padres.

Farmer missed 24 games while recovering physically and mentally from the errant 92 mph fastball thrown by Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito that caused a laceration around his lower lip and knocked four teeth out of alignment. The 32-year-old Farmer, who is in his first season with the Twins, went 4 for 13 with two doubles and a home run in four games of his rehab assignment with St. Paul.

“I would say there are both physical and mental hurdles that he’s had to clear to get to this point already, and that he’ll still clear,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “And I think he’s in a good place to do all of that. I think he looks good, feels good. Nothing that we saw on the field, from anyone that watched him, no one said there was any tentative movements or anything they saw that was worth noting.”

Farmer played shortstop and second base before his injury, but the demotion of Miranda likely means he will fill in some at third base as well. The Twins also have Donovan Solano and Willi Castro on their bench to play the hot corner.

Miranda had a strong rookie year in 2022 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 66 RBIs with a .268 batting average in 125 games while playing primarily at first base. This season, the 24-year-old from Puerto Rico is hitting just .220 in 35 games with a .593 OPS. He is 3 for 25 with no walks in seven games in May.

“Certainly not the easiest of decisions,” Baldelli said of Miranda. “But Jose, right now, I think is in a place where he could use a good resetting, both offensively and defensively, to find the best version of himself. We’ve seen this guy really good before. We know what he’s capable of.”