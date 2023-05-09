Gary Sánchez agrees to minor league contract with Mets

Associated PressMay 9, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CINCINNATI — Catcher Gary Sánchez is getting another chance to restart his baseball career, agreeing to a minor league contract with the New York Mets following his release by the San Francisco Giants.

New York assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Sánchez would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.

Unsigned during the offseason, the 30-year-old Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants on April 1, a deal that called for a $4 million salary if he was added to the 40-man roster. Sánchez was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento and hit .164 (9 for 55) with no homers, eight RBIs, one double, 11 walks and 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats. He had a May 1 opt-out provision and was released the following day.

Sánchez made the All-Star Game twice during a seven-year stint with the Yankees. He hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.

He batted .186 in 2018 and just .147 in 49 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He improved in 2021 to .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs.

New York traded Sánchez to Minnesota in March 2022 with Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt. Sánchez hit .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 128 games for Minnesota last year while making 80 starts at catcher.

Aaron Judge activated by Yankees after missing 10 games

Associated PressMay 9, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2 Comments

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Yankees and the record-setting slugger was back in the lineup against the Oakland Athletics.

The reigning AL MVP hadn’t played since April 27 because of a right hip strain. He was batting .261 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and an .863 OPS in 26 games during his first season as Yankees captain.

“To get one of the game’s great players back in your lineup and our leader, and all that he brings between the lines and outside, excited obviously to get him back,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said with a broad smile.

New York (19-17) went 4-6 without Judge, averaging just 3.5 runs per game despite scoring seven in each of the past two. He becomes the second regular in a week to rejoin the injury-riddled Yankees; fellow outfielder Harrison Bader has been on a tear at the plate since coming back from a strained left oblique muscle and making his season debut May 2 versus Cleveland.

“As we get (Judge) back and others, as we’ve seen with Harrison, then you start adding length to the lineup and just making it overall more challenging,” Boone said.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) remain on the IL, along with several key pitchers including Luis Severino and Carlos Rodón.

New York began the day last in the highly competitive AL East, 10 games behind first-place Tampa Bay.

To make room for Judge on the active roster, the Yankees optioned left-hander Nick Ramirez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday night’s series opener against Oakland. The move came soon after Ramirez threw 35 pitches over two scoreless innings to close out a 7-2 victory.

New York also placed infielder Oswald Peraza on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain, a retroactive move, and recalled right-hander Greg Weissert from the RailRiders.

Judge said he won’t have any restrictions upon his return but he’ll try to avoid headfirst slides. The 6-foot-7 slugger got hurt on his 31st birthday April 26 in Minnesota when he landed hard while making an awkward headfirst slide attempting to steal third base.

He remained in the game and started the next day at Texas, then left in the fourth inning after striking out twice. Days later, he was placed on the injured list for the seventh time since making his major league debut in 2016.

Judge worked out last weekend at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, about 30 minutes from where New York was playing the Rays.

“Full bore. We’ll every day check with him, obviously, and I’ll make sure how he’s doing and stuff,” Boone said. “But no, I’m not looking at him as having any restrictions.”

Judge hit 62 home runs last season to break the American League record held by Roger Maris since 1961. The four-time All-Star batted .311 with 131 RBIs, tying Mets slugger Pete Alonso for most in the majors.

Judge became a free agent in November before re-signing with the Yankees for $360 million over nine years.

Rodón received an injection for his ailing back and the team hopes he’ll begin throwing again this weekend.