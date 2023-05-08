Rays’ Garrett Cleavinger could miss season because of knee injury

BALTIMORE — The Tampa Bay Rays put left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day injured list with what manager Kevin Cash said appears to be a right ACL injury.
Cleavinger could miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee during a rundown in Sunday’s victory over the New York Yankees.
“Certainly frustrating for him, frustrating for us because he’s a big part of our team,” Cash said.
Cleavinger is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 appearances for the Rays, who have baseball’s best record. Tampa Bay recalled right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham.
Tampa Bay had the third-best bullpen ERA in baseball entering Monday night’s game at Baltimore. The Rays are also without relievers Pete Fairbanks (right forearm inflammation), Andrew Kittredge (right elbow surgery), Shawn Armstrong (neck tightness) and Jeffrey Springs (left elbow flexor strain). They are all on the IL.
“The guys down there have done a good job kind of holding the fort down, knowing that we’re battling through some injuries,” Cash said. “This one is a little different in the fact that there’s not too much optimism to get him back any time soon.”
Kelley has appeared in one game this season for the Rays.
CINCINNATI — Catcher Gary Sánchez is getting another chance to restart his baseball career, agreeing to a minor league contract with the New York Mets following his release by the San Francisco Giants.
New York assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Sánchez would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.
Unsigned during the offseason, the 30-year-old Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants on April 1, a deal that called for a $4 million salary if he was added to the 40-man roster. Sánchez was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento and hit .164 (9 for 55) with no homers, eight RBIs, one double, 11 walks and 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats. He had a May 1 opt-out provision and was released the following day.
Sánchez made the All-Star Game twice during a seven-year stint with the Yankees. He hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.
He batted .186 in 2018 and just .147 in 49 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He improved in 2021 to .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs.
New York traded Sánchez to Minnesota in March 2022 with Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt. Sánchez hit .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 128 games for Minnesota last year while making 80 starts at catcher.