Rays’ Cleavinger could miss season because of knee injury

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT
cleavinger injury
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports
BALTIMORE — The Tampa Bay Rays put left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day injured list Monday with what manager Kevin Cash said appears to be a right ACL injury.

Cleavinger could miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee during a rundown in Sunday’s victory over the New York Yankees.

“Certainly frustrating for him, frustrating for us because he’s a big part of our team,” Cash said.

Cleavinger is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 appearances for the Rays, who have baseball’s best record. Tampa Bay recalled right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham.

Tampa Bay had the third-best bullpen ERA in baseball entering Monday night’s game at Baltimore. The Rays are also without relievers Pete Fairbanks (right forearm inflammation), Andrew Kittredge (right elbow surgery), Shawn Armstrong (neck tightness) and Jeffrey Springs (left elbow flexor strain). They are all on the IL.

“The guys down there have done a good job kind of holding the fort down, knowing that we’re battling through some injuries,” Cash said. “This one is a little different in the fact that there’s not too much optimism to get him back any time soon.”

Kelley has appeared in one game this season for the Rays.

MLB Amateur draft held at Lumen Field during All-Star week

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 3:07 PM EDT
Getty Images
SEATTLE — The Major League Baseball amateur draft will be held inside Lumen Field as part of All-Star Game week activities in Seattle this summer.

The amateur draft will take place on July 9 and be held at the home stadium of the Seattle Seahawks, MLB announced. Lumen Field sits across the street from T-Mobile Park, which will host the All-Star Game for the second time since opening in 1999.

Lumen Field sits on the site of the former Kingdome, which was the original home for the Mariners and hosted the All-Star Game in 1979.

The area in and around Lumen Field will be the focal point for most of the activities related to the All-Star Game taking place outside of T-Mobile Park.

“Play Ball Park,” and the “All-Star Village,” featuring more than 50 attractions for kids and families and autograph sessions with past Seattle baseball greats will be held in the Lumen Field Events Center and in areas around the two stadiums.

Along with being the home of the Seahawks, Lumen Field is home to the Seattle Sounders and OL Reign and a host venue for the 2026 Men’s World Cup.

“Play Ball Park” and the “All-Star Village” will be open for fans July 8 through July 11, the day of the All-Star Game.