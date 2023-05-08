MLB Amateur draft held at Lumen Field during All-Star week

May 8, 2023
SEATTLE — The Major League Baseball amateur draft will be held inside Lumen Field as part of All-Star Game week activities in Seattle this summer.

The amateur draft will take place on July 9 and be held at the home stadium of the Seattle Seahawks, MLB announced. Lumen Field sits across the street from T-Mobile Park, which will host the All-Star Game for the second time since opening in 1999.

Lumen Field sits on the site of the former Kingdome, which was the original home for the Mariners and hosted the All-Star Game in 1979.

The area in and around Lumen Field will be the focal point for most of the activities related to the All-Star Game taking place outside of T-Mobile Park.

“Play Ball Park,” and the “All-Star Village,” featuring more than 50 attractions for kids and families and autograph sessions with past Seattle baseball greats will be held in the Lumen Field Events Center and in areas around the two stadiums.

Along with being the home of the Seahawks, Lumen Field is home to the Seattle Sounders and OL Reign and a host venue for the 2026 Men’s World Cup.

“Play Ball Park” and the “All-Star Village” will be open for fans July 8 through July 11, the day of the All-Star Game.

Yankees' Luis Severino eager to begin minor league rehab starts

May 7, 2023
ST. PETERBURG, Fla, — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino said it was “unnecessary” that the team decided to have him pitch in a controlled minor league intrasquad game and not in a game with Class A Tampa.

Severino has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the regular season with a right lat strain. He had been originally scheduled to start in a Florida State League game. It was first moved before being canceled.

“I think it was unnecessary to throw in Low-A, but I do whatever they tell me to do,” Severino said before the Yankees played at the Tampa Bay Rays. “I just want to go there and try to build my pitch count to where I feel comfortable, and I can come back sooner.”

Severino ended up throwing 40 pitches at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, in the camp game and felt “pretty good” afterward.

“I know they want the best for me, but I’m one step closer now and hopefully I’ll be back on the field soon,” Severino said.

Severino is also not totally happy with the plan going forward. He is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in an 11:05 a.m. game, but would prefer the night game the following day.

“I don’t want to stay in Scranton, there’s not much to do there,” Severino said. “And I don’t want to drive at six in the morning (from the New York City area). So, hopefully (I can pitch Thursday). One day is not going to be a big deal.”

Severino has made just 26 starts because of injuries since going 19-8 in 2018. He has also been sidelined by Tommy John surgery and right rotator cuff inflammation.

“Certainly his history plays a little bit of a role in there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He wants to pitch, he wants to get back here and he wants to be in the rotation. He feels good. I think that is a guy that wants to go.”

Severino said the intrasquad game didn’t allow him to get back into the rhythm of the game, including the pitch clock.

“I was really good in spring training, but that was like months ago,” Severino said.