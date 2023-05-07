Yankees’ Aaron Judge expected to return Tuesday from hip injury

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 11:41 AM EDT
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects slugger Aaron Judge will return from a right hip strain for Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Judge worked out at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, about 30 minutes from where the Yankees were playing the Rays.

“I think he’s doing really well,” Boone said before playing the Rays. “I think we’re going to be in a good spot come Tuesday to where he’s done everything for several days.”

“That was the calculus in this weekend,” Boone added. “It’s like, do we want to push him back out there if he’s 85, 90%. I wasn’t comfortable doing that just because I don’t want a strain to turn into a bad situation where we’re talking six, eight weeks.”

Judge hasn’t played since April 27 and missed his eighth game. The injury-depleted Yankees started with a 18-16 record and trailed the major league-best Rays by 9 games in the AL East.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson, out since April 6 with a right hamstring strain, worked out with Judge and is to intensify his on-field drills during the upcoming week ahead of a possible minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Boone said that designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined since April 16 due to a strained left hamstring, is not as close as Donaldson to coming back but is making progress.

“He’s doing well.” Boone said. “I’ve been kind of encouraged with how is progress has gone pretty well.”

Right-hander Luis Severino is set to make the the first of at least three minor league starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón is scheduled to get an injection for his ailing back.

Yankees’ Luis Severino eager to begin minor league rehab starts

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ST. PETERBURG, Fla, — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino said it was “unnecessary” that the team decided to have him pitch in a controlled minor league intrasquad game and not in a game with Class A Tampa.

Severino has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the regular season with a right lat strain. He had been originally scheduled to start in a Florida State League game. It was first moved before being canceled.

“I think it was unnecessary to throw in Low-A, but I do whatever they tell me to do,” Severino said before the Yankees played at the Tampa Bay Rays. “I just want to go there and try to build my pitch count to where I feel comfortable, and I can come back sooner.”

Severino ended up throwing 40 pitches at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, in the camp game and felt “pretty good” afterward.

“I know they want the best for me, but I’m one step closer now and hopefully I’ll be back on the field soon,” Severino said.

Severino is also not totally happy with the plan going forward. He is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in an 11:05 a.m. game, but would prefer the night game the following day.

“I don’t want to stay in Scranton, there’s not much to do there,” Severino said. “And I don’t want to drive at six in the morning (from the New York City area). So, hopefully (I can pitch Thursday). One day is not going to be a big deal.”

Severino has made just 26 starts because of injuries since going 19-8 in 2018. He has also been sidelined by Tommy John surgery and right rotator cuff inflammation.

“Certainly his history plays a little bit of a role in there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He wants to pitch, he wants to get back here and he wants to be in the rotation. He feels good. I think that is a guy that wants to go.”

Severino said the intrasquad game didn’t allow him to get back into the rhythm of the game, including the pitch clock.

“I was really good in spring training, but that was like months ago,” Severino said.