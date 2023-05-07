Marlins reinstate Joey Wendle from 10-day IL

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT
CHICAGO — The Miami Marlins reinstated infielder Joey Wendle from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Xavier Edwards to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Wendle had been sidelined by a strained right intercostal muscle. He was placed on the IL on April 4.

The 33-year-old Wendle is 0 for 8 in four big league games this year. His main positions are shortstop, second and third base.

“I think we’ll look at him more as a shortstop,” Miami manager Skip Schumaker said before the finale of a weekend set against the Chicago Cubs. “He was our shortstop opening day, and coming out of this spring training he was going to be our shortstop.”

“I think for the most part he’s going to get every right-handed pitcher start, and then we’ll kind of look at the lefty situation,” Schumaker continued.

Edwards made his big league debut against Atlanta. He went 1 for 6 and scored a run in three games with Miami.

Schumaker also said Johnny Cueto didn’t feel well a day after the right-hander left a rehab start for Jacksonville after falling while trying to cover first base. He was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings with the Jumbo Shrimp.

The 37-year-old Cueto signed with Miami in free agency in January. He has been on the 15-day IL since April 4 with right biceps tightness.

“I really don’t have too big of an update, other than it doesn’t feel great today, his ankle,” Schumaker said. “So we’ll kind of see what he feels like the next couple days, but it definitely, it holds up kind of the build-up program that he’s having.”

Yankees’ Luis Severino eager to begin minor league rehab starts

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT
ST. PETERBURG, Fla, — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino said it was “unnecessary” that the team decided to have him pitch in a controlled minor league intrasquad game and not in a game with Class A Tampa.

Severino has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the regular season with a right lat strain. He had been originally scheduled to start in a Florida State League game. It was first moved before being canceled.

“I think it was unnecessary to throw in Low-A, but I do whatever they tell me to do,” Severino said before the Yankees played at the Tampa Bay Rays. “I just want to go there and try to build my pitch count to where I feel comfortable, and I can come back sooner.”

Severino ended up throwing 40 pitches at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, in the camp game and felt “pretty good” afterward.

“I know they want the best for me, but I’m one step closer now and hopefully I’ll be back on the field soon,” Severino said.

Severino is also not totally happy with the plan going forward. He is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in an 11:05 a.m. game, but would prefer the night game the following day.

“I don’t want to stay in Scranton, there’s not much to do there,” Severino said. “And I don’t want to drive at six in the morning (from the New York City area). So, hopefully (I can pitch Thursday). One day is not going to be a big deal.”

Severino has made just 26 starts because of injuries since going 19-8 in 2018. He has also been sidelined by Tommy John surgery and right rotator cuff inflammation.

“Certainly his history plays a little bit of a role in there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He wants to pitch, he wants to get back here and he wants to be in the rotation. He feels good. I think that is a guy that wants to go.”

Severino said the intrasquad game didn’t allow him to get back into the rhythm of the game, including the pitch clock.

“I was really good in spring training, but that was like months ago,” Severino said.