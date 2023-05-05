Ozuna, Acuña Jr. power Braves to 6-3 win over Marlins

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 12:55 AM EDT
Getty Images
1 Comment

MIAMI – Marcell Ozuna homered for third time in two games, Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his league-leading 15th base, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Acuña went down in the sixth after fouling a ball off his left knee. He remained on the ground and grabbed at his leg for several minutes, but finished the at-bat and returned to right field in the bottom of the frame. He was eventually removed out of precaution.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game that Acuña is “fine” but was having trouble bending his knee, so the team wanted to get him treatment right away.

Matt Olson also homered for the Braves, winners of five of their last six. They have hit 19 home runs in seven games against Miami this season, including six in a 14-6 win Wednesday night. Atlanta has gone deep in all but one game against the Marlins this year: a 5-4 loss on April 27 in which Miami came from behind with a five-run ninth.

“This was a tough series coming in here because they were playing really well,” Snitker said. “It’s a good team. Any time you can have an over .500 road trip, it’s a good thing.”

Acuña extended his on-base streak to 23 games when he reached on a fielding error by first baseman Yuli Gurriel in the first. He scored on an RBI single by Sean Murphy later in the inning to make it 1-0.

Dylan Dodd (2-1) allowed eight hits, three runs, walked three and struck out one in six innings. A.J. Minter struck out two in the ninth for his seventh save of the season.

“I felt like I battled through a lot of baserunners,” said Dodd, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett. “At the end of the day, was pretty happy with the result.”

Jorge Soler, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, gave Miami a 2-1 lead in the first with his sixth home run of the season. It also scored Jon Berti, who had a leadoff single and stole his fifth base.

But the Braves retook the lead in the second on an RBI single by Acuña, who stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Nick Fortes.

Ozuna drilled a 1-0 pitch from Jesús Luzardo (2-2) to left-center in the fourth to make it 4-2. It was Ozuna’s fifth homer of the season and came one day after he hit a grand slam and a solo home run.

Soler made it 4-3 with an RBI double in the fifth. He singled in the seventh off Michael Tonkin, who combined with Nick Anderson for two scoreless relief innings.

The Braves forced three Miami errors on Thursday.

“You have to play pretty clean baseball to beat that team,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “We didn’t play as well as we should have today and kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit.”

Luzardo allowed six hits, four runs – three earned – walked three, including an intentional pass to Acuña, and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings.

TOUGH COMPETITION

The Marlins are 3-11 against the Mets and Braves this season and 13-5 vs. the rest of the league. After a three-game series at Atlanta in late June, the Marlins will not face either team until a September homestand in which they’ll face Atlanta and New York in back-to-back series.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: Snitker said CF Michael Harris II is sore after landing awkwardly on his right leg during Wednesday’s game, but isn’t expected to go on the injured list. Harris was given the day off Thursday, but was available.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins selected the contract of RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated LHP Devin Smeltzer for assignment.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (2-0) will start Friday against Baltimore after getting an extra day of rest.

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (2-2) will start Friday in the first of a three-game road series against Chicago.

Correa, Buxton lift Twins over White Sox in 12 innings

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 12:58 AM EDT
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

CHICAGO – Carlos Correa drove in a run during Minnesota’s five-run 12th inning, and he and Byron Buxton homered to lift the Twins over the Chicago White Sox 7-3 Thursday and avoid a three-game sweep.

The AL Central-leading Twins had lost three of four. Correa spurred Minnesota to victory hours after downplaying remarks from Chicago reliever Keynan Middleton, who called Correa “a cheater” in reference to his time with the Houston Astros.

Eloy Jiménez homered for the White Sox, who ended a three-game winning streak.

“These games are good because a lot of people have to do a lot of good things in order to win,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Everyone kept their cool and kept playing well and lasted long enough for the late-inning explosion.”

Chicago shortstop Elvis Andrus misplayed Jose Miranda’s leadoff grounder in the 12th and Trevor Larnach scooted in from second to give Minnesota the lead for good. Nick Gordon and Correa added RBIs later in the inning and Jorge Polanco broke the game open with a two-run double.

Emilio Pagán (2-0) worked the 11th to get the win.

Alex Colomé (0-1), the fifth Chicago reliever, took the loss. The White Sox had just one hit in the final six innings while stranding nine runners.

“It’s probably the best we’ve been since I’ve been here,” Pagán said of his bullpen mates, who issued five intentional walks in the final five innings while allowing just one hit.

“It’s cool for (Baldelli) to show confidence in us to get into the zone when we need to.”

Jiménez singled in the first to extend his hitting streak to seven games, then smacked Pablo López’s pitch into the left-center stands in the third to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead.

Correa hit a solo shot in the sixth off Lucas Giolito before Buxton added an eighth-inning blast off Reynaldo López to tie it.

“We were 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. “We had some good hitters at the plate. … Just one of those days, man.”

Middleton struck out Correa to end Wednesday’s Chicago victory, then called him a cheater. Middleton played his first five seasons in the AL West, overlapping with Houston’s tainted 2017 title run.

“I’ve heard worse,” Correa told reporters before Thursday’s series finale. “I’m just glad he’s doing good and he’s playing good and he can take care of his family.

Correa’s shot ended Giolito’s run of 13 straight outs. The Chicago starter allowed just two hits and struck out seven with three walks in the first seven.

Pablo López allowed six hits and a walk while striking out eight in the first seven innings.

SHORT ORDER

Chicago’s Billy Hamilton, a pinch-runner after Andrew Vaughn walked to open the eighth, stole second and got to third on Jhoan Duran’s wild pitch with no outs. He stayed there, however, after Duran induced three grounders to short to escape.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Chicago: INF Jake Burger was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a strained left oblique. Burger, who’s hit a team-best seven homers so far, left after the fourth inning Wednesday night with soreness. The club recalled Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte and started him at second base.

UP NEXT

The Twins travel to Cleveland on Friday, where they’ll send RHP Bailey Ober (1-0, 1.59) against likely starter RHP Peyton Battenfield (0-2, 4.67).

The White Sox begin a three-game series the same night in Cincinnati, where Lance Lynn (0-4, 7.16) faces fellow RHP Hunter Greene (0-1, 2.89).