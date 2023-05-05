Matt Harvey, the Mets’ ‘Dark Knight,’ retires at 34

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 11:39 PM EDT
NEW YORK – Matt Harvey announced Friday he’s retiring from baseball after a nine-year pitching career highlighted by his time as the Mets’ “Dark Knight.”

Harvey, whose star faded amid injuries and a late-career suspension for drug distribution, thanked fans for making “a dream come true” in his Instagram post announcing his retirement.

Nicknamed the “Dark Knight of Gotham,” Harvey was selected seventh overall by the Mets in the 2010 amateur draft and made a heralded major league debut in 2012. He started the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field, but a little more than a month later tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.

He returned in 2015 and went 13-8, helping the Mets reach the World Series, where they lost to the Kansas City Royals.

“I pitched to win,” Harvey wrote in his post. “To fire up my team and more importantly, to fire up the fans in a city that I’ve always loved.”

He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in May 2018, pitched for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, the Royals in 2020 and the Baltimore Orioles in 2021. Health woes, including thoracic outlet syndrome, contributed to Harvey failing to recapture his early career magic.

Harvey, 34, acknowledged in his post that “with all the amazing memories came a lot of injuries and tough times.”

Last year, Harvey testified at the trial of a former Los Angeles Angels employee who was later convicted of providing pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in July 2019.

Harvey was one of four players who admitted to receiving oxycodone pills from the ex-employee, Eric Kay, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in October 2022.

Harvey, who said at trial he believed his testimony would threaten his career, also told the court he and teammates had given and provided drugs to each other.

Major League Baseball suspended Harvey for 60 games in 2022 for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, and he never made it back to the majors.

He has a 50-66 career record with a 4.42 ERA in nine major league seasons. He pitched for Team Italy at this year’s World Baseball Classic, where he allowed a run and four hits in seven innings over two starts.

“There is nothing I love more than getting out of a tough situation in the 7th or 8th inning,” Harvey wrote, “to finally let the emotions out, knowing I did absolutely everything I could to help my team win, and to give a powerful fist bump and a scream!”

Kepler hits two-run homer, Twins blank Guardians 2-0

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 11:54 PM EDT
CLEVELAND – Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Bailey Ober pitched seven innings in a combined three-hitter, sending the Minnesota Twins to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Ober (2-0) gave up three hits and a walk while striking out six, lowering his season ERA to 0.98 over three starts. Jorge López worked a clean eighth and Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

“I felt pretty good in the bullpen and I was calm after I got done with the first inning,” said Ober, a 6-foot-9 right-hander. “I carried the confidence in there and was able to keep it going the rest of the game.”

Cleveland starter Peyton Battenfield (0-3) did not allow a baserunner until Christian Vázquez singled with two outs in the sixth. Kepler followed with a 440-foot blast to right field, driving in the only runs of the ballgame.

The Twins have homered in a franchise-record 17 consecutive games. Kepler has 15 home runs at Progressive Field since 2016, the most by a visiting player.

“I feel like I’ve seen every one of them,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I think I have. Kepler is very dangerous when you leave something over the plate.”

Cleveland’s best scoring opportunity came in the seventh when Oscar Gonzalez reached on an infield single with two outs, but José Ramírez was thrown out at the plate trying to advance. The Guardians have been blanked four times.

Battenfield worked a season-high seven innings, giving up two hits, in his fifth big-league appearance. The righty struck out seven without issuing a walk, only permitting two hard-hit balls to Vázquez and Kepler.

“I thought I threw the ball really well,” Battenfield said. “Obviously (a perfect game) is in the back of your head, but I was just focused on the glove and driving the ball to the glove tonight.”

Byron Buxton of the Twins went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts, ending his eight-game hitting streak. He also had reached base multiple times in a career-high six straight.

Minnesota leads the AL Central by 4 1/2 games over the Guardians, who have lost nine of their last 13 and are a season-low four games below .500. The teams will meet 12 more times this season.

“Kep had a big swing and Bailey’s outing is all you need when a guy can take over the game like he did,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Bailey is in great form right now. We didn’t want to take our eyes off him in the dugout.”

The game featured six total hits and was played in 2 hours and 11 minutes.

DOWN ON THE FARM

Guardians RHP Zach Plesac was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, but Francona said the four-year veteran is not out of their plans. The nephew of former big leaguer Dan Plesac went 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts, allowing opponents to hit .374.

“Whether it’s the stress or the emotion of the game, there has been less command this season with Zach,” Francona said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: LHP Caleb Thielbar (right oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list with discomfort that surfaced Wednesday. “He doesn’t know when he did it, but it doesn’t look like a long-term issue,” Baldelli said.

Guardians: LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation) was activated from the 15-day IL. Valuable reliever Hentges posted a 1.93 ERA over five rehab appearances with Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 0.77 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 2.45 ERA) in the second game of the three-game series. Gray tied the franchise record for the lowest ERA in March/April, allowing three runs in 35 innings.