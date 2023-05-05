Justin Verlander gives up 2 HRs in Tigers’ 2-0 win over Mets

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 12:53 AM EDT
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
DETROIT – Justin Verlander grabbed the bill of his cap two times as he faced home plate, acknowledging a warm welcome from fans in Detroit, then had to whip his head around twice toward the outfield as the Tigers sent pitches over the right-field wall.

Verlander gave up back-to-back home runs in his New York Mets debut and Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers completed a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win Thursday.

In the end, though, Verlander appreciated the crowd’s collective gesture at the start of his outing.

“Any athlete in any situation, when they gave that much to an organization and that much of their career somewhere, it’s nice to hear the ovation, hear the applause,” said Verlander, who was drafted by the Tigers in 2004 and traded by them to Houston in 2017. “That’s a fan’s way of saying thank you. Of course, it means a lot.”

Riley Greene and Javier Baez hit solo homers off Verlander in the first inning and that was enough offense for the Tigers, who had 18,369 fans in the stands for their biggest crowd in nearly a month.

“He’s really good at what he does and he’s been doing it for a long time now,” Greene said. “When there’s a big crowd, we feed off it. We look up and we’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s go,’ and we give it 1% more.”

Rodriguez (3-2) gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out nine. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Verlander (0-1) settled in after his rough start, showing signs of the form that led to him winning the Cy Young Award last year for the third time and helping the Astros win the World Series for a second time.

The 40-year-old right-hander gave up two runs and five hits and a walk while striking out five in his 79-pitch outing. He started the season on the injured list with a muscle strain in his upper back.

Jeff Brigham, Dominic Leone and Drew Smith combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief, but the slumping Mets could not take advantage of their good pitching or opportunities on the base paths and were shut out for the sixth time this season.

Brandon Nimmo singled off Lange with one out in the ninth inning and was thrown out trying to steal second, a questionable decision down two runs.

Starling Marte struck out moments later to end the game.

Nimmo said the decision to go was his alone.

“That isn’t what beat us,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “What did we hit, one ball hard all day? So that’s the thing that I dwell on.”

Tommy Pham, one of three Mets to have one hit, was caught stealing by catcher Jake Rogers in the second inning.

“In a close game, those plays matter so much,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “We didn’t allow them to create any momentum.”

New York has lost nine of its last 11 games, falling to .500 after winning 14 of the first 21 games.

Detroit has won three straight and is 13-17, bouncing back from a 2-9 start.

RODRIGUEZ ROLLING

Rodriguez has given up a total of two runs over his past five starts, looking like the pitcher Detroit signed to a $77 million, five-year deal and not the one whose debut season with the franchise was affected by personal matters that put him on the restricted list.

“These guys are people first and when things are settled at home, I see a different version of these guys,” Hinch said.

CABRERA COMEBACK

Miguel Cabrera is expected to return to Detroit’s lineup on Friday night in St. Louis after missing four games with an illness.

UP NEXT

The Tigers start a six-game road trip Friday night at St. Louis where Detroit LHP Matthew Boyd (1-2) and Cardinals LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-4) are the probable pitchers.

The Mets return home to face Colorado on Friday night when New York will hope RHP Kodai Senga (3-1) can snap its slump against Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-0).

Correa, Buxton lift Twins over White Sox in 12 innings

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 12:58 AM EDT
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO – Carlos Correa drove in a run during Minnesota’s five-run 12th inning, and he and Byron Buxton homered to lift the Twins over the Chicago White Sox 7-3 Thursday and avoid a three-game sweep.

The AL Central-leading Twins had lost three of four. Correa spurred Minnesota to victory hours after downplaying remarks from Chicago reliever Keynan Middleton, who called Correa “a cheater” in reference to his time with the Houston Astros.

Eloy Jiménez homered for the White Sox, who ended a three-game winning streak.

“These games are good because a lot of people have to do a lot of good things in order to win,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Everyone kept their cool and kept playing well and lasted long enough for the late-inning explosion.”

Chicago shortstop Elvis Andrus misplayed Jose Miranda’s leadoff grounder in the 12th and Trevor Larnach scooted in from second to give Minnesota the lead for good. Nick Gordon and Correa added RBIs later in the inning and Jorge Polanco broke the game open with a two-run double.

Emilio Pagán (2-0) worked the 11th to get the win.

Alex Colomé (0-1), the fifth Chicago reliever, took the loss. The White Sox had just one hit in the final six innings while stranding nine runners.

“It’s probably the best we’ve been since I’ve been here,” Pagán said of his bullpen mates, who issued five intentional walks in the final five innings while allowing just one hit.

“It’s cool for (Baldelli) to show confidence in us to get into the zone when we need to.”

Jiménez singled in the first to extend his hitting streak to seven games, then smacked Pablo López’s pitch into the left-center stands in the third to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead.

Correa hit a solo shot in the sixth off Lucas Giolito before Buxton added an eighth-inning blast off Reynaldo López to tie it.

“We were 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. “We had some good hitters at the plate. … Just one of those days, man.”

Middleton struck out Correa to end Wednesday’s Chicago victory, then called him a cheater. Middleton played his first five seasons in the AL West, overlapping with Houston’s tainted 2017 title run.

“I’ve heard worse,” Correa told reporters before Thursday’s series finale. “I’m just glad he’s doing good and he’s playing good and he can take care of his family.

Correa’s shot ended Giolito’s run of 13 straight outs. The Chicago starter allowed just two hits and struck out seven with three walks in the first seven.

Pablo López allowed six hits and a walk while striking out eight in the first seven innings.

SHORT ORDER

Chicago’s Billy Hamilton, a pinch-runner after Andrew Vaughn walked to open the eighth, stole second and got to third on Jhoan Duran’s wild pitch with no outs. He stayed there, however, after Duran induced three grounders to short to escape.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Chicago: INF Jake Burger was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a strained left oblique. Burger, who’s hit a team-best seven homers so far, left after the fourth inning Wednesday night with soreness. The club recalled Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte and started him at second base.

UP NEXT

The Twins travel to Cleveland on Friday, where they’ll send RHP Bailey Ober (1-0, 1.59) against likely starter RHP Peyton Battenfield (0-2, 4.67).

The White Sox begin a three-game series the same night in Cincinnati, where Lance Lynn (0-4, 7.16) faces fellow RHP Hunter Greene (0-1, 2.89).