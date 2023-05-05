Chris Bassitt impressive as Blue Jays end skid, top Pirates 4-0

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 11:49 PM EDT
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH – The settling-in process appears to be just about over for Chris Bassitt.

The Toronto pitcher dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates over seven strong innings, as the Blue Jays rolled to a 4-0 victory to end a five-game losing streak.

Bassitt (4-2), signed to a three-year, $63-million contract in December, struck out five against four walks to win his third straight decision. After a bumpy debut with the Blue Jays on April 2 in which he was tagged for nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, Bassitt has surrendered four hits or less in each of his last five starts.

“I think we’re in a really good spot right now,” Bassitt said.

It helps that he’s starting to find a rhythm with a new club, in a new league, in a new country after turning a solid 2022 season with the New York Mets into a lucrative deal to help Toronto keep pace in the AL East.

There have been adjustments along the way, particularly behind the scenes, that have taken some getting used to. Yet, the 34-year-old certainly looks comfortable on the mound at the moment.

“Nothing really has changed, just a matter of just getting used to each other,” Bassitt said. “And I think we’ve done a really good job here. I’m beyond blessed to be a part of this team that has a core of guys that are super hungry.”

George Springer hit his fourth home run of the season for the Pirates, a two-run shot off Rich Hill (3-3) in the fifth inning. Whit Merrifield added two hits and stole three bases for the Blue Jays, who bounced back from a rough visit to Boston in which they gave up 32 runs in a four-game sweep by jumping on Pittsburgh early and riding Bassitt and two relievers the rest of the way.

“I felt like every day (in Boston) was 40 and raining in a crappy clubhouse and you were kind of doing the same thing over and over, waiting for the same result,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “And sometimes a change of scenery is a good thing.”

The surprising Pirates began the day in first place in the NL Central, but have cooled off of late. They were swept during a three-game visit to scorching hot Tampa Bay and their offense may be starting to be feeling the long-term effects of missing injured shortstop Oneil Cruz (fractured left leg) and designated hitter/first baseman Ji Man Choi (strained left Achilles).

Pittsburgh has mustered just six runs during its current slide, a span in which the Pirates are just 3 for 30 with runners in scoring position. Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 10 with a double in the sixth, Pittsburgh’s lone extra-base hit.

Pittsburgh has been one of the most aggressive baserunning teams in the league since the start of the season, and the Blue Jays were prepared for it. The Pirates ran into a pair of outs at third and another at home plate when Rodolfo Castro was thrown out while trying to score on a wild pitch in the second inning.

“It wasn’t unexpected, it was just ‘This is going to happen, let’s make them make the plays and we (got them out),'” Bassitt said.

Hill has been getting by on savvy and the ability to vary speeds during his first six starts with the Pirates, with mixed results. It was more of the same against the Blue Jays. The 43-year-old struck out the side in the second – including getting Daulton Varsho flailing at a 68 mph curveball – but when he missed his spots, the Blue Jays pounced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Put right-handed reliever Zach Pop on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Called up right-handed reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo.

Pirates: Placed right-handed starting pitcher Vince Velasquez on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. … Activated RHP reliever Chase De Jong (back) off the IL. … DH Andrew McCutchen was a late scratch with a sprained left ankle suffered during pregame outfield drills. Mark Mathis filled in and went 0 for 3. … 2B Ji Hwan Bae was removed from the game after tweaking his left ankle while running out a ground ball in the eighth.

UP NEXT

The series continues on Saturday when Toronto’s José Berríos (2-3, 5.29 ERA) faces Pittsburgh’s Johan Oviedo (2-2, 4.78).

Bryce Harper gets extended ovation in return to Philadelphia

Associated PressMay 6, 2023, 12:40 PM EDT
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was saluted with a 25-second standing ovation prior to his first at-bat in the game against the Boston Red Sox.

Harper was playing his first game in Philadelphia since he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in the offseason.

Under baseball’s new rules, players need to be in the batter’s box and ready to hit with eight seconds remaining on the pitch clock or they will be charged with a strike. Exceptions to the rule must be granted by Major League Baseball, and the Phillies requested extra time for Harper’s return.

Phillies fans gave Harper a loud ovation and chanted “M-V-P! M-V-P!” before Harper’s at-bat. He went on to strike out swinging against Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale.

Harper was playing his third game since returning from surgery. He last played in Philadelphia on Nov. 3, when Philadelphia lost 3-2 to Houston in Game 5 of the World Series. Two nights later, the Astros won the series in Houston.

The 30-year-old Harper is in the fifth season of a 13-year, $330 million deal he signed with the Phillies prior to the 2019 season.

Harper entered with three hits in seven at-bats this season. The two-time NL MVP reached base in all five plate appearances in Philadelphia’s 10-6 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Harper is going to continue at designated hitter while building up throwing strength in his right arm. When he is ready, Harper is expected to shift from the outfield to first base, a position he has never played at the major league level. He has been working regularly with Philadelphia coach Bobby Dickerson on first-base mechanics.