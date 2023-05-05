Bassitt impressive as Blue Jays end skid, top Pirates 4-0

PITTSBURGH – The settling-in process appears to be just about over for Chris Bassitt.

The Toronto pitcher dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates over seven strong innings on Friday night as the Blue Jays rolled to a 4-0 victory to end a five-game losing streak.

Bassitt (4-2), signed to a three-year, $63-million contract in December, struck out five against four walks to win his third straight decision. After a bumpy debut with the Blue Jays on April 2 in which he was tagged for nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, Bassitt has surrendered four hits or less in each of his last five starts.

“I think we’re in a really good spot right now,” Bassitt said.

It helps that he’s starting to find a rhythm with a new club, in a new league, in a new country after turning a solid 2022 season with the New York Mets into a lucrative deal to help Toronto keep pace in the AL East.

There have been adjustments along the way, particularly behind the scenes, that have taken some getting used to. Yet, the 34-year-old certainly looks comfortable on the mound at the moment.

“Nothing really has changed, just a matter of just getting used to each other,” Bassitt said. “And I think we’ve done a really good job here. I’m beyond blessed to be a part of this team that has a core of guys that are super hungry.”

George Springer hit his fourth home run of the season for the Pirates, a two-run shot off Rich Hill (3-3) in the fifth inning. Whit Merrifield added two hits and stole three bases for the Blue Jays, who bounced back from a rough visit to Boston in which they gave up 32 runs in a four-game sweep by jumping on Pittsburgh early and riding Bassitt and two relievers the rest of the way.

“I felt like every day (in Boston) was 40 and raining in a crappy clubhouse and you were kind of doing the same thing over and over, waiting for the same result,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “And sometimes a change of scenery is a good thing.”

The surprising Pirates began the day in first place in the NL Central, but have cooled off of late. They were swept during a three-game visit to scorching hot Tampa Bay and their offense may be starting to be feeling the long-term effects of missing injured shortstop Oneil Cruz (fractured left leg) and designated hitter/first baseman Ji Man Choi (strained left Achilles).

Pittsburgh has mustered just six runs during its current slide, a span in which the Pirates are just 3 for 30 with runners in scoring position. Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 10 with a double in the sixth, Pittsburgh’s lone extra-base hit.

Pittsburgh has been one of the most aggressive baserunning teams in the league since the start of the season, and the Blue Jays were prepared for it. The Pirates ran into a pair of outs at third and another at home plate when Rodolfo Castro was thrown out while trying to score on a wild pitch in the second inning.

“It wasn’t unexpected, it was just ‘This is going to happen, let’s make them make the plays and we (got them out),'” Bassitt said.

Hill has been getting by on savvy and the ability to vary speeds during his first six starts with the Pirates, with mixed results. It was more of the same against the Blue Jays. The 43-year-old struck out the side in the second – including getting Daulton Varsho flailing at a 68 mph curveball – but when he missed his spots, the Blue Jays pounced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Put right-handed reliever Zach Pop on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Called up right-handed reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo.

Pirates: Placed right-handed starting pitcher Vince Velasquez on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. … Activated RHP reliever Chase De Jong (back) off the IL. … DH Andrew McCutchen was a late scratch with a sprained left ankle suffered during pregame outfield drills. Mark Mathis filled in and went 0 for 3. … 2B Ji Hwan Bae was removed from the game after tweaking his left ankle while running out a ground ball in the eighth.

UP NEXT

The series continues on Saturday when Toronto’s José Berríos (2-3, 5.29 ERA) faces Pittsburgh’s Johan Oviedo (2-2, 4.78).

Kepler hits two-run homer, Twins blank Guardians 2-0

CLEVELAND – Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Bailey Ober pitched seven innings in a combined three-hitter, sending the Minnesota Twins to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Ober (2-0) gave up three hits and a walk while striking out six, lowering his season ERA to 0.98 over three starts. Jorge López worked a clean eighth and Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

“I felt pretty good in the bullpen and I was calm after I got done with the first inning,” said Ober, a 6-foot-9 right-hander. “I carried the confidence in there and was able to keep it going the rest of the game.”

Cleveland starter Peyton Battenfield (0-3) did not allow a baserunner until Christian Vázquez singled with two outs in the sixth. Kepler followed with a 440-foot blast to right field, driving in the only runs of the ballgame.

The Twins have homered in a franchise-record 17 consecutive games. Kepler has 15 home runs at Progressive Field since 2016, the most by a visiting player.

“I feel like I’ve seen every one of them,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I think I have. Kepler is very dangerous when you leave something over the plate.”

Cleveland’s best scoring opportunity came in the seventh when Oscar Gonzalez reached on an infield single with two outs, but José Ramírez was thrown out at the plate trying to advance. The Guardians have been blanked four times.

Battenfield worked a season-high seven innings, giving up two hits, in his fifth big-league appearance. The righty struck out seven without issuing a walk, only permitting two hard-hit balls to Vázquez and Kepler.

“I thought I threw the ball really well,” Battenfield said. “Obviously (a perfect game) is in the back of your head, but I was just focused on the glove and driving the ball to the glove tonight.”

Byron Buxton of the Twins went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts, ending his eight-game hitting streak. He also had reached base multiple times in a career-high six straight.

Minnesota leads the AL Central by 4 1/2 games over the Guardians, who have lost nine of their last 13 and are a season-low four games below .500. The teams will meet 12 more times this season.

“Kep had a big swing and Bailey’s outing is all you need when a guy can take over the game like he did,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Bailey is in great form right now. We didn’t want to take our eyes off him in the dugout.”

The game featured six total hits and was played in 2 hours and 11 minutes.

DOWN ON THE FARM

Guardians RHP Zach Plesac was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, but Francona said the four-year veteran is not out of their plans. The nephew of former big leaguer Dan Plesac went 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts, allowing opponents to hit .374.

“Whether it’s the stress or the emotion of the game, there has been less command this season with Zach,” Francona said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: LHP Caleb Thielbar (right oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list with discomfort that surfaced Wednesday. “He doesn’t know when he did it, but it doesn’t look like a long-term issue,” Baldelli said.

Guardians: LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation) was activated from the 15-day IL. Valuable reliever Hentges posted a 1.93 ERA over five rehab appearances with Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 0.77 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 2.45 ERA) in the second game of the three-game series. Gray tied the franchise record for the lowest ERA in March/April, allowing three runs in 35 innings.