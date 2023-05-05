Arozarena homers, hit by 2 pitches as Rays beat Yankees 5-4

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 11:52 PM EDT
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning and then was hit by pitches in his next two plate appearances, leading to Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash being ejected as the MLB-best Rays beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Friday night in the first meeting this season between the AL East rivals.

Tampa Bay (27-6) became the first major league team since 1901 to win 18 of its first 20 home games.

Arozarena homered to center field off Jhony Brito before the rookie right-hander plunked the outfielder on the elbow guard in the third. Yankees reliever Albert Abreu then hit Arozarena in the ribs with a fifth-inning pitch.

An angry Arozarena walked slowly toward first base and whipped his bat in disgust towards the Rays’ dugout.

There was yelling between the benches, but no trouble on the field. The umpires gathered and issued warnings to both teams, which prompted Cash to rush out of the dugout to argue with crew chief and first base umpire Lance Barksdale.

Cash, Arozarena and Yankees manager Aaron Boone all agreed the hit by pitches were unintentional.

“The first at-bat, hitting the home run on a breaking ball, and I think he just kind of let his sinker slip,” Arozarena said through a translator. “On the second one, I also don’t think it was intentional because after the third out he actually looked over and apologized. … He gave me that look.”

Barksdale told a pool reporter the crew deemed no intent on both pitches, but with words being exchanged “you’ve got to issue warnings to try and keep the game under control.”

Arozarena doesn’t expect any carryover on Saturday.

“I think we’re just going to come out there, and win,” he said.

Wander Franco put the Rays up 5-4 with an RBI double off Jimmy Cordero (1-1) in the seventh that went off the glove of left fielder Jake Bauers after he got twisted around trying to make the catch. Yandy Díaz was initially called out at the plate on the play, but the call was changed after a replay review.

Díaz had a solo homer in a two-run third for the Rays, who opened a 10-game lead over the last-place Yankees (17-16) in the AL East.

“I don’t care what the number is,” Boone said. “I get it. You’ve got to get right. We have to play well or none of it matters, right?”

The Yankees have lost five of seven.

New York is without outfielder Aaron Judge (right hip), designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring), as well as starting pitchers Luis Severino (right lat) and Carlos Rodón (back).

Kevin Kelly (3-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Jason Adam worked the ninth for his third save,

Harrison Bader had a three-run homer off reliever Garrett Cleavinger during a four-run sixth that pulled the Yankees even at 4.

SPECIAL PITCH

Helen Kahan, a survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, threw a ceremonial first pitch on her 100th birthday. The native of Romania lives in St. Petersburg.

FREE DRINKS

Arozarena’s first-inning drive delighted fans in “Randy Land,” a seating section in left field that made its formal debut. Fans that purchase tickets there for Friday games get an Arozarena T-shirt, and those of legal age get a free beer if he homers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Judge and Donaldson worked out at the team’s complex in nearby Tampa. Severino threw in a minor league intrasquad game at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game with back soreness. … LHP Josh Fleming, who took a 113.1 mph infield single off his left foot Tuesday, threw off a bullpen mound and expects to pitch Sunday. … RHP Tyler Glasnow (strained left oblique) gave up two hits, walked two and struck out four over 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Domingo Germán (2-2) and Tampa Bay RHP Drew Rasmussen (3-2) are Saturday’s starters.

Kepler hits two-run homer, Twins blank Guardians 2-0

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 11:54 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

CLEVELAND – Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Bailey Ober pitched seven innings in a combined three-hitter, sending the Minnesota Twins to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Ober (2-0) gave up three hits and a walk while striking out six, lowering his season ERA to 0.98 over three starts. Jorge López worked a clean eighth and Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

“I felt pretty good in the bullpen and I was calm after I got done with the first inning,” said Ober, a 6-foot-9 right-hander. “I carried the confidence in there and was able to keep it going the rest of the game.”

Cleveland starter Peyton Battenfield (0-3) did not allow a baserunner until Christian Vázquez singled with two outs in the sixth. Kepler followed with a 440-foot blast to right field, driving in the only runs of the ballgame.

The Twins have homered in a franchise-record 17 consecutive games. Kepler has 15 home runs at Progressive Field since 2016, the most by a visiting player.

“I feel like I’ve seen every one of them,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I think I have. Kepler is very dangerous when you leave something over the plate.”

Cleveland’s best scoring opportunity came in the seventh when Oscar Gonzalez reached on an infield single with two outs, but José Ramírez was thrown out at the plate trying to advance. The Guardians have been blanked four times.

Battenfield worked a season-high seven innings, giving up two hits, in his fifth big-league appearance. The righty struck out seven without issuing a walk, only permitting two hard-hit balls to Vázquez and Kepler.

“I thought I threw the ball really well,” Battenfield said. “Obviously (a perfect game) is in the back of your head, but I was just focused on the glove and driving the ball to the glove tonight.”

Byron Buxton of the Twins went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts, ending his eight-game hitting streak. He also had reached base multiple times in a career-high six straight.

Minnesota leads the AL Central by 4 1/2 games over the Guardians, who have lost nine of their last 13 and are a season-low four games below .500. The teams will meet 12 more times this season.

“Kep had a big swing and Bailey’s outing is all you need when a guy can take over the game like he did,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Bailey is in great form right now. We didn’t want to take our eyes off him in the dugout.”

The game featured six total hits and was played in 2 hours and 11 minutes.

DOWN ON THE FARM

Guardians RHP Zach Plesac was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, but Francona said the four-year veteran is not out of their plans. The nephew of former big leaguer Dan Plesac went 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts, allowing opponents to hit .374.

“Whether it’s the stress or the emotion of the game, there has been less command this season with Zach,” Francona said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: LHP Caleb Thielbar (right oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list with discomfort that surfaced Wednesday. “He doesn’t know when he did it, but it doesn’t look like a long-term issue,” Baldelli said.

Guardians: LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation) was activated from the 15-day IL. Valuable reliever Hentges posted a 1.93 ERA over five rehab appearances with Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 0.77 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 2.45 ERA) in the second game of the three-game series. Gray tied the franchise record for the lowest ERA in March/April, allowing three runs in 35 innings.