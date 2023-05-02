Yankees’ Jonathan Loáisiga to have elbow surgery, out until August

May 2, 2023
NEW YORK — Yankees right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga will have arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow and likely will be sidelined until August.

New York manager Aaron Boone said head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad will operate and Loáisiga will not be able to throw for three to six weeks. Loáisiga, 28, had been out since April 5 with right elbow inflammation.

“After a few days of throwing, it wasn’t bothering him throwing, and then he came in one day and had the swelling, which they think is related to that spur. So they got to get it out of there,” Boone said before the series opener against Cleveland.

New York put captain Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL with a strained right hip.

Center fielder Harrison Bader could be activated during the series against the Guardians. He has hasn’t played for the Yankees since a spring training game on March 8 because of a strained left oblique. Bader has played in seven minor league rehabilitation games, hitting .105 (2 for 19).

Right-hander Luis Severino, who hasn’t pitched since March 21 because of a right lat strain, is set to throw 45-50 pitches for Class A Tampa in his first minor league rehab appearance. Boone said the 29-year-old could be back with the Yankees in two-to-three weeks. He likely will get two or three more minor league starts, at Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Right-hander Lou Trivino, sidelined by a strained right elbow, went to California to be examined by Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Josh Donaldson, who strained his right hamstring on on April 5, took ground balls hit directly at him at third but is not yet being required to make lateral movements.

Yankees’ Harrison Bader reinstated from injured list

May 2, 2023
NEW YORK — Harrison Bader was activated from the injured list by the New York Yankees, and the speedy center fielder could make his season debut against the Cleveland Guardians.

Diminished by injuries, the slumping Yankees hope Bader can spark their offense a bit. He’s been sidelined since March 10 in spring training with a strained left oblique muscle.

New York (15-15) has lost four straight and seven of nine, falling into last place in the AL East. The team totaled only 10 runs during those seven defeats.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 28, because of a strained right hip.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) also are on the IL.

To open a roster spot for Bader, the Yankees optioned corner outfielder Franchy Cordero back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following a 3-2 loss to Cleveland.

In the absence of Bader, the Yankees have mostly played Judge, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Hicks in center.

Bader went 0 for 4 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was 3 for 25 (.125) with one RBI during a seven-game minor league rehab assignment. He was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the Aug. 2 trade deadline last year for left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

Bader was out with a foot injury when the Cardinals traded him and he didn’t make his Yankees debut until Sept. 20, batting just .217 with nine RBIs in 14 regular-season games for New York.

But he had a huge postseason, hitting .333 (10 for 30) with five home runs, six RBIs and four walks in nine playoff games against Cleveland and Houston.

The 28-year-old Bader was born in Bronxville, about 10 miles north of Yankee Stadium. He won a Gold Glove in 2021 with St. Louis and can become a free agent after this season.

Cordero has been sent back and forth from Triple-A several times in the past few days.

He traveled from Texas to Worcester, Massachusetts, after he was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Then, after Jake Bowers got hurt crashing into the left-field wall in the first inning of his Yankees debut against the Rangers, Cordero headed back to Texas to join the Yankees’ taxi squad. He was recalled from the RailRiders when Judge went on the injured list, then optioned back down after the game against the Guardians.