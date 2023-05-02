Yankees’ Harrison Bader reinstated from injured list

NEW YORK — Harrison Bader was activated from the injured list by the New York Yankees, and the speedy center fielder could make his season debut against the Cleveland Guardians.

Diminished by injuries, the slumping Yankees hope Bader can spark their offense a bit. He’s been sidelined since March 10 in spring training with a strained left oblique muscle.

New York (15-15) has lost four straight and seven of nine, falling into last place in the AL East. The team totaled only 10 runs during those seven defeats.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 28, because of a strained right hip.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) also are on the IL.

To open a roster spot for Bader, the Yankees optioned corner outfielder Franchy Cordero back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following a 3-2 loss to Cleveland.

In the absence of Bader, the Yankees have mostly played Judge, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Hicks in center.

Bader went 0 for 4 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was 3 for 25 (.125) with one RBI during a seven-game minor league rehab assignment. He was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the Aug. 2 trade deadline last year for left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

Bader was out with a foot injury when the Cardinals traded him and he didn’t make his Yankees debut until Sept. 20, batting just .217 with nine RBIs in 14 regular-season games for New York.

But he had a huge postseason, hitting .333 (10 for 30) with five home runs, six RBIs and four walks in nine playoff games against Cleveland and Houston.

The 28-year-old Bader was born in Bronxville, about 10 miles north of Yankee Stadium. He won a Gold Glove in 2021 with St. Louis and can become a free agent after this season.

Cordero has been sent back and forth from Triple-A several times in the past few days.

He traveled from Texas to Worcester, Massachusetts, after he was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Then, after Jake Bowers got hurt crashing into the left-field wall in the first inning of his Yankees debut against the Rangers, Cordero headed back to Texas to join the Yankees’ taxi squad. He was recalled from the RailRiders when Judge went on the injured list, then optioned back down after the game against the Guardians.

Yankees put Aaron Judge on injured list with hip strain

NEW YORK — Yankees captain Aaron Judge went on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, center fielder Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines.

New York announced the move before a 3-2 loss to Cleveland and made it retroactive. Judge is eligible to be activated for the May 8 series opener against Oakland.

Judge was hurt when he landed hard while making an awkward headfirst slide at Minnesota on his 31st birthday. He remained in the game and started at Texas, then left in the fourth inning after striking out twice.

A four-time All-Star and the reigning AL MVP, Judge is batting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in his first season after signing a nine-year, $360 million contract.

“Aaron didn’t really want to,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We probably were going to get to a situation where he might have been in play on the weekend. … I didn’t want this to turn into something that he’s playing at 80%, 85% and compromising himself and it turns into something serious.”

Judge is on the injured list for the seventh time since making his debut in 2016. He stayed healthy last year and hit an American League-record 62 home runs, batting .311 with 131 RBIs, tying the Mets’ Pete Alonso for the major league lead.

Judge has missed 156 games on the injured list since 2016: the final 18 games of 2016 with a strained right oblique, 45 in 2018 with a broken right wrist after he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis, 54 in 2019 with a strained left oblique, two stints totaling 30 games in 2020 with a strained right calf and nine games in 2021 on the COVID-19 IL.

Outfielder/infielder Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Cordero traveled from Texas to Worcester, Massachusetts after he was optioned to the RailRiders.

Then, after Jake Bowers got hurt crashing into the left-field wall in the first inning of his Yankees debut, Cordero headed back to Texas to join the Yankees’ taxi squad.