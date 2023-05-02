Wong’s two homers lifts Red Sox to 7-6 win over Blue Jays

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 11:44 PM EDT
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
BOSTON – Connor Wong hit two homers, including a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth, to help the Boston Red Sox rally past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Masataka Yoshida and Christian Arroyo also homered for Boston and the Red Sox tied a season-high for hits with 14, including four by Wong. The Boston catcher led off the eighth needing a triple to complete the cycle, drove a 2-1 fastball from Erik Swanson to the Green Monster seats for his second homer of the night and third in three days.

“It was great. Obviously, something you’re working towards and it’s nice to have success,” Wong said after his first multi-homer game and setting a personal best with four hits.

Wong, who had one career homer before going deep Sunday in a win over Cleveland, also had a double in the second that bounced just below the yellow line at the top of Fenway Park’s iconic left-field wall.

The Red Sox rallied after falling behind 6-3 during a six-run fifth by the Blue Jays and won four in a row for the first time this season, getting the final two outs when George Springer grounded into a double play. Boston (17-14) is three games over for the first time since beating the Yankees last July 17 for a 48-45 record.

Reliever Richard Bleier (1-0) got the win and Josh Winckowski picked up his first career save. Swanson (1-1) took the loss.

Boston manager Alex Cora said he was hoping to rest Winckowski on Tuesday, but didn’t have much of a choice with a one-run lead against the Jays in the ninth.

“I honestly wanted to stay away from him, but obviously the game dictated something else so we took one shot with him,” Cora said.

Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays in the sixth and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with a pair of singles and two RBIs. Toronto has lost three straight.

“They’re a good hitting team. They’ve been doing that for the majority of the year,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “I think when you make mistakes, you kind of pay the price a little bit, so tip your cap.”

Yoshida extended his hitting streak to 12 with a solo homer to right-center in the fourth, putting Boston up 3-0.

Toronto didn’t get a hit until Varsho’s double in the fourth, then tagged Houck in the fifth for six runs on five hits and a walk. Varsho did the most damage with his homer that put the Jays up 6-3 after a bases-loaded single by Guerrero drove in two and Bichette scored on a passed ball.

“This is a good environment to play in. I think our guys like it. It’s a tough environment to play in. It seems like kind of no lead is safe and you’ve really got to value 27 outs,” Schneider said.

Boston got two back in the fifth on RBI singles by Refsnyder and Yoshida, then Wong added a solo homer to left to tie it again in the sixth, surviving a video challenge that showed a fan touching the ball after it had cleared the top of the wall.

Arroyo’s first homer of the season was a blast all the way out of Fenway Park, driving a 1-1 changeup well over the Green Monster to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. Wong followed with a drive off the giant wall in left field that was just under the yellow line.

Alex Verdugo led off the third with his second straight double and scored on a single by Rob Refsnyder, who was thrown out at second on a nice play by center-fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Springer was back in the lineup after getting scratched from the series opener Monday because of an illness. Springer was initially called for an error in the sixth after misplaying a Justin Turner‘s pop fly down the right field line that bounced out of play and was eventually ruled a ground-rule double.

Red Sox: LHP James Paxton (strained right hamstring) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Friday, manager Alex Cora said. Cora said Paxton is close to a return, but feels he has a few more things to improve before making a return. … RHP Zack Kelly had surgery on Tuesday on his right elbow, the Red Sox said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah (1-1, 4.88 ERA) starts the third of a four-game set Wednesday night against RHP Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.11) for the Red Sox.

Benintendi stars as White Sox top Twins 3-2 in 10 innings

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 11:52 PM EDT
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO – White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was on the coaching staff in Kansas City when Andrew Benintendi played for the Royals.

Grifol thinks Benintendi is best appreciated over time.

“We’re not going to really, really appreciate everything he can do until Game 162,” Grifol said, “and then everybody’s going to see how much he really brings to the table.”

Benintendi made a pair of big plays on Tuesday night, robbing Carlos Correa of a homer and hitting a game-ending single to help the White Sox to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Hanser Alberto opened the 10th inning on second as the automatic runner and advanced on Elvis Andrus‘ sacrifice. After Tim Anderson bounced to shortstop, Benintendi lined a clean single into left against Caleb Thielbar (0-1).

“I was just trying to put it in play, put a good swing on something and, at the worst, make them make a play,” Benintendi said.

It was Benintendi’s first start since he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch on Friday night.

“It’s going to be sore for a while. That’s the first time I’ve ever been hit on the elbow,” he said. “But it’s good enough to get out there and play.”

Eloy Jiménez homered and Michael Kopech pitched six effective innings as the White Sox earned their second straight win after a 10-game losing streak. Kopech got some help from Benintendi, who made a leaping grab in left on Correa’s drive in the first.

Jimmy Lambert (2-1) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win, which came hours after the White Sox made 11 roster moves.

“We dug ourselves a hole and now we probably are going to have to take our time to get back to where we want to be,” Grifol said. “I’m not going to let anyone get too far ahead.”

Minnesota wasted another stellar performance by Joe Ryan, who pitched six scoreless innings. Nick Gordon hit his first homer of the season, and Trevor Larnach had a sacrifice fly.

The AL Central-leading Twins had won six of eight.

Ryan allowed one hit, struck out seven and walked two, lowering his ERA to 2.37. The right-hander is 8-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 70 Ks in 62 2/3 innings over 10 starts dating to last season.

“Just trying to go out there, fill up the zone and get outs,” Ryan said. “We got a really good defense.”

Ryan threw 60 of his 87 pitches for strikes. A 12-pitch walk to Anderson in his final inning played a role in the decision to take him out.

“He had an inning where he had to work a little bit,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He pitched great. His (velocity) was definitely at a low point in that last inning, and I didn’t want to send him back out there if he wasn’t feeling strong.”

Minnesota had a 1-0 lead when Jorge López replaced Ryan in the seventh. Andrew Vaughn greeted the reliever with a leadoff single and Jiménez connected for his third homer, sending a drive into the left-field stands.

But Minnesota tied it at 2 on Gordon’s first career pinch-hit homer, a leadoff drive against Alexander Colomé in the eighth.

Colomé was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte as part of a flurry of pregame changes by the White Sox. Anderson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and rookie outfielder Oscar Colás was sent down.

Anderson went 0 for 4 in his first major league game since he sprained his left knee on April 10 at Minnesota.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Byron Buxton has served as the team’s regular designated hitter this season, but Baldelli said he could return to center field at some point. Buxton has been hampered by injuries throughout his career. “He’s just an incredibly consequential guy,” Baldelli said.

White Sox: Closer Liam Hendriks likely will begin a minor league rehab assignment by the end of this week. Hendriks is coming back from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “Just watching him be healthy and strong and a smile on his face and be here where he loves to be, just makes anybody’s day,” Grifol said. … RHP Reynaldo López (biceps fatigue) had some testing done, and Grifol said the reliever is going to take a day or two off before trying to throw again.

UP NEXT

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the mound on Wednesday night. He is 0-1 with a 7.07 ERA in his last three starts. Right-hander Louie Varland (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is expected to make his second start of the season for the Twins, stepping into the rotation after Tyler Mahle was sidelined by an elbow injury.