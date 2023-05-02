White Sox activate Tim Anderson in flurry of moves

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO — All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson returned to the Chicago White Sox, part of a flurry of moves by the sputtering ballclub.

Anderson and infielder Hanser Alberto were reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Anderson sprained his left knee on April 10 at Minnesota, and Alberto is coming back from a strained left quad.

Chicago also optioned rookie outfielder Oscar Colás and infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte. The 24-year-old Colás, one of the team’s top prospects, hit .211 with a homer and seven RBIs in 25 games in his first stint in the majors.

Veteran reliever Alex Colomé, outfielder Billy Hamilton and left-hander Sammy Peralta were promoted from Charlotte. Reliever Joe Kelly was placed on the paternity list, and utilityman Romy Gonzalez went on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

The White Sox also designated relievers Jake Diekman and Frank German for assignment. Diekman, a lefty who was acquired in an August trade with Boston, is 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 13 big league appearances this season.

Chicago had dropped 10 in a row before rallying for a wild 12-9 victory against Tampa Bay. The White Sox begin a three-game series against the Twins.

The return of Anderson could provide a big lift. The White Sox went 3-15 while Anderson was on the IL.

The 29-year-old Anderson is off to a strong start this season, batting .298 with four RBIs and five steals in his first 11 games. He hit a major league-best .335 in 2019.

Alberto, 30, went on the IL on April 16. He is hitting .211 with a homer and four RBIs in eight games in his first season with Chicago.

The 34-year-old Colomé signed a minor league deal on April 6. He made eight appearances for Charlotte, going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and a save.

Colomé also played for the White Sox in 2019 and 2020, going 6-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 42 saves in 83 appearances.